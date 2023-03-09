BREAKING: Former Bears wide receiver gets NFL coaching job

A former Bears wide receiver is joining the Commanders

A former Chicago Bears wide receiver is joining the Washington Commanders coaching staff for next season. The Commanders will have a new look offense in 2023. Former Bears defensive coordinator and Commanders’ head coach Ron Rivera hired Eric Bieniemy from the Kansas City Chiefs as his offensive Coordinator.

(That move allowed former Chicago head coach Matt Nagy to become the Chiefs’ new offensive coordinator.) After parting with Carson Wentz, the Commanders plan to start Sam Howell at quarterback next season.

According to Aaron Wilson with KPRC, the Commanders hired Bobby Engram as their next wide receivers coach.

#Commanders announced Bobby Engram as receivers coach — Aaron Wilson (@AaronWilson_NFL) March 9, 2023

Engram was a second-round pick by the Bears in 1996. He stayed with the Bears through the 2000 season. Engram was most recently the Wisconsin Badgers offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach in 2022 The Badgers offense’s poor production last season was one of the significant reasons head coach Paul Chryst was fired. He’ll look for better success with the Commanders, who need an offensive overhaul this offseason.

For More Great Chicago Sports Content

Follow us on Twitter at @chicitysports23 for more great content. We appreciate you taking time to read our articles. To interact more with our community and keep up to date on the latest in Chicago sports news, JOIN OUR FREE FACEBOOK GROUP by CLICKING HERE