REPORT: Matt Nagy ‘top choice’ as Chiefs next offensive coordinator

Jordan Sigler
Matt Nagy could find himself in the spot where he was before he came to the Chicago Bears. Reports have come out that Kansas City Chiefs offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy has interviewed this week for the Washington Commanders offensive coordinator job after winning the Super Bowl.

Photo courtesy of AP Photo/David Zalubowski

Now it appears the Commanders are about to make Bieniemy’s hiring official Friday. The opportunity will give Bieniemy a chance to prove his offensive success can come apart from Chiefs head coach Andy Reid before he becomes a head coach in the league. NFL teams are trying to stay away from the lesson the Bears learned the hard with Nagy.

After Nagy was fired from the Bears last offseason after burning through quarterbacks and otherwise ruining the offense, he was hired as the Chiefs’ senior assistant and quarterbacks coach. He might be due for a promotion if Bieniemy leaves. According to Ian Rapoport with the NFL Network, Nagy is considered the “top choice” as the Chiefs’ next offensive coordinator.

Is Bill Lazor still not available, Reid?

I'm Jordan Sigler and I've been writing for CCS since April 2022. I grew up a Chicago sports fan when I lived in in Northern Indiana. I currently reside in Texas, where I've had experience at a few journalism publications. When I’m not tracking Bears coverage, I spend my time as an avid film watcher.

