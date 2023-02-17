REPORT: Matt Nagy ‘top choice’ as Chiefs next offensive coordinator

Matt Nagy could be promoted

Matt Nagy could find himself in the spot where he was before he came to the Chicago Bears. Reports have come out that Kansas City Chiefs offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy has interviewed this week for the Washington Commanders offensive coordinator job after winning the Super Bowl.

Now it appears the Commanders are about to make Bieniemy’s hiring official Friday. The opportunity will give Bieniemy a chance to prove his offensive success can come apart from Chiefs head coach Andy Reid before he becomes a head coach in the league. NFL teams are trying to stay away from the lesson the Bears learned the hard with Nagy.

After Nagy was fired from the Bears last offseason after burning through quarterbacks and otherwise ruining the offense, he was hired as the Chiefs’ senior assistant and quarterbacks coach. He might be due for a promotion if Bieniemy leaves. According to Ian Rapoport with the NFL Network, Nagy is considered the “top choice” as the Chiefs’ next offensive coordinator.

With the expected OC opening in Kansas City, Matt Nagy quickly emerges as the top choice to fill Eric Bieniemy's shoes after the #Chiefs complete their process. He's currently senior assistant and quarterbacks coach. https://t.co/95AJmrWEcq — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) February 17, 2023

Is Bill Lazor still not available, Reid?

