Tony La Russa’s health status is unclear

The Chicago White Sox announced in a statement Tuesday evening that manager Tony La Russa would miss the teams game. The direction for the absence was due to the advice of La Russa’s doctors.

According to the statement, La Russa will have further medical testing on Wednesday in Chicago. Miguel Cairo will take over for La Russa Tuesday.

The White Sox play the Kansas City Royals Tuesday night and Wednesday night. The White Sox are currently 63-65 and five games back from first place in their division. La Russa has been criticized for the team’s underperformance in the regular season.

