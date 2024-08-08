BREAKING: Pedro Grifol fired as Chicago White Sox manager

The Chicago White Sox have terminated the contract of their manager, Pedro Grifol, after a disappointing season.

In a statement released on social networks, the team announced the dismissal of Grifol, who had been in the role since november 2022. The decision does not come as a surprise to many fans and experts, who have been expecting it for some time.

The team, which started the year with great expectations, failed to achieve the goals set and fell far behind in the American League Central Division standings.

Statement on the dismissal of Pedro Grifol

The press release announcing the news was very brief and included the following statements from the White Sox general manager

“As we all recognize, our team’s performance this season has been disappointing on many levels,” said Chris Getz, White Sox senior vice president/general manager. “Despite the on-field struggles and lack of success, we appreciate the effort and professionalism Pedro and the staff brought to the ballpark every day.” “These two seasons have been very challenging. Unfortunately, the results were not there, and a change is necessary as we look to our future and the development of a new energy around the team.”

Pedro Grifol, who was hired on November 3, 2022, led the White Sox to an 89-190 record over one-plus seasons at the helm, including a 28-89 record in 2024. It also includes the infamous 21-losing streak the team just ended a couple of days ago.

The White Sox will begin a search for a new manager immediately with a replacement expected to be announced after the conclusion of the 2024 season.

