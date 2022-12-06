BREAKING: Robert Quinn placed on injured reserve weeks after Bears trade

Robert Quinn to miss a few weeks

The Philadelphia Eagles traded a fourth-round pick to the Chicago Bears for defensive end Robert Quinn this season. The trade took place in late October. Quinn has played in five games for the Eagles since the trade. He’s made two tackles for the Eagles this season. That will likely be what his stat sheet reads for the Eagles in the regular season.

According to Tom Pelissero with the NFL Network, Quinn will go on injured reserve Tuesday. The All-Pro defensive end will have a knee scope after his knee was twisted in practice. Quinn could be back in time to play in the postseason.

#Eagles DE Robert Quinn is having a knee scope this week and will go IR today, per sources. Quinn had been coming on and settling into the scheme before the knee got twisted in practice last week. Now out at least 4 games, but there’s optimism he’s back for the playoff push. pic.twitter.com/GPRZvRBCaK — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) December 6, 2022

Pelissero generously suggested Robert Quinn has been “coming on” and “settling” in with the Eagles’ defense. Quinn hasn’t done much positive on a good Eagles unit that ranks second in NFL behind the San Francisco 49ers in yards given up.

Quinn is graded at 42.9 overall by Pro Football Focus for his five games with the Eagles. That’s about one point less than his 2022 grade (43.8) with the Bears. Quinn’s pass rush has fallen off from his spectacular 2021 season when he broke the Bears’ single-season sack record with 18.5 sacks.

