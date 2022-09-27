Tony La Russa’s two-year tenure as manager of the Chicago White Sox is coming to an end and Sox fans couldn’t be happier.

Tony La Russa experienced a heart issue earlier this season that caused enough of an issue that he had a pacemaker inserted into his heart. With the ongoing heart problem and the overall inability to motivate his team, La Russa will not be back as manager of the Chicago White Sox.

I am told this is indeed true. La Russa will not return to manage the White Sox in 2023, due to ongoing health concerns. Unlikely to be involved in any capacity. https://t.co/6YOOwgdKNL — Dan Bernstein (@dan_bernstein) September 27, 2022

Tony La Russa will also not be involved in any further front office capacity with the White Sox, ending a bizarre second tenure on the Southside in disappointing fashion. Tony La Russa was supposed to have the White Sox winning the AL Central in dominating fashion and they were a pre-season favorite to win the World Series.

Instead, the White Sox failed to win the division, make the playoffs or come close to matching expectations. The White Sox were chronic underachievers all year long, which may have also played a role in La Russa’s dismissal.

Whether Tony La Russa’s dismissal is ultimately because of the fact La Russa led a historically underachieving team or because of his health concerns may never really be known. But a new manager in the dugout will be a welcome sight to many after a fantastically huge blown opportunity in 2022.

