BREAKING: Top NFL Draft Prospect Linked To Chicago Bears Subject Of Arrest Warrant

A potential Chicago Bears draft pick is the subject of an arrest warrant

The Chicago Bears have been heavily linked to Georgia defensive tackle Jalen Carter. Carter is considered to be one of the best draft prospects in the 2023 NFL Draft. The Bears own the number one pick and need a defensive tackle badly. According to multiple reports, Carter’s name appeared as the subject of an arrest warrant.

The arrest warrant

Per the screenshot of the warrant:

According to Seth Emerson with The Athletic, the arrest warrant alleges Carter was implicated by Athens police for being involved in a racing incident that resulted in a crash with two fatalities. One was former teammate Devin Willock, the other a Georgia staffer Chandler LeCroy. Carter was charged with reckless driving and racing. According to Georgiacriminallawyer.com, that charge is a misdemeanor. He had been cited for going 89 mph in a 45 mph last September, per NBC Sports.

Per the screenshot of the warrant:

“As a result of the ongoing investigation into the January 15, 2023, fatal crash that occurred in the 900 block of Barnett Shoals Road, the Athens-Clarke County Police Department has secured arrest warrants for Jalen Carter, 21, for Reckless Driving and Racing. The investigation found that Chandler Leroy, driver of the 2021 Ford Expedition, and Jalen Carter, driver of a 2021 Jeep Trackhawk, were operating their vehicles in a manner consistent with racing shortly after leaving the downtown Athens area at about 2:30 AM. The evidence demonstrated that both vehicles switched between lanes, drove in the center turn lane, drove in opposite lanes of travel, overtook other motorists, and drove at high rates of speed, in an apparent attempt to outdistance each other. Evidence indicated that shortly before the crash the Expedition was traveling at about 104 miles per hour. The toxicology report indicated that LeCroy’s blood alcohol concentration was .197 at the time of the crash. Investigators determined that alcohol impairment, racing, reckless driving, and speed were significant contributing factors to the crash. The case will be given to the Solicitor General’s Office.”

Jalen Carter is subject of arrest warrant in Athens after being implicated by police for racing in the crash that took the life of former teammate, and UGA staffer. pic.twitter.com/2TC0DS40sO — Seth Emerson (@SethWEmerson) March 1, 2023

The alleged incident took place on January 15th. However, reports about the arrest warrant were recently made public. Carter is not working out at this week’s NFL Scouting Combine. However, he was expected to interview with teams in Indianapolis.

For More Great Chicago Sports Content

Follow us on Twitter at @chicitysports23 for more great content. We appreciate you taking time to read our articles. To interact more with our community and keep up to date on the latest in Chicago sports news, JOIN OUR FREE FACEBOOK GROUP by CLICKING HERE