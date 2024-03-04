Ryan Poles could poach defensive stalwart from Carolina in free agency

Back in 2023, Ryan Poles received a call from the Carolina Panthers about trading for the number one overall pick. Originally Poles asked for defensive edge Brian Burns along with the Panthers first-round pick in 2024. That trade was declined by Carolina, who was unwilling to let Burns go. The trade ended up including DJ Moore instead of Burns.

But now, Ryan Poles has the chance to get Brian Burns after all.

If Panthers DE Brian Burns hits free agency, remember that the #Bears originally asked for him to be the player included in last years trade for the 1st overall pick instead of DJ Moore. — Ben Devine (@Chicago_NFL) March 4, 2024

Poles wanted Burns, so don’t be surprised if he targets Burns again in free agency. Carolina is likely to tag Burns, but if they don’t, the Bears could be the favorite to sign the 25-year-old.

Does Brian Burns make sense for the Bears?

The most important thing, is money. The Bears have plenty of money to spend in free agency. The Bears have a total of $82 million. While the Bears have the money to sign whoever they want, Burns asking price may still be too high.

Brian Burns reportedly was seeking a contract worth around $30 million. That is a high asking price, and is most likely the reason contract talks between Burns and Carolina ground to a halt.

Burns is a fantastic player, he is a great edge rusher and would be a great duo alongside Montez Sweat. However, a $30 million contract is a bit high for Burns after the season he had. Burns wasn’t bad by any means, but it was definitely a weaker year in his career.

Burns is still young and pretty healthy, there is no real major injury concerns with him. He can easily have a bounce back season in 2024.

If Burns would be willing to sign a contract less than $30 million, he could be a great pick up for the Bears.

