Cornerback Jaylon Johnson rumored to get a 4-year deal if resigned by the Chicago Bears

The 2024 NFL offseason is officially in full swing.

The Chicago Bears you watched last season may look a whole lot different in September, due to massive draft decisions that they will be forced to make, and a boatload of money in free agency to potentially spend on more talent. This offseason may bring in a new quarterback, some new receivers, and they’ve even been rumored to possibly show interest in a dynamic running back.

One of the largest decisions that the Bears will have to make is whether or not they’ll retain cornerback Jaylon Johnson, who is a free agent as of right now. The franchise tag deadline is tomorrow at 3 PM EST, so a decision may need to happen sooner rather than later.

If the Bears do retain Johnson, you’re likely looking at about the $20 million dollar range per year. That’s a feat that’s only been reached by three cornerbacks thus far; Jaire Alexander, Denzel Ward, and Jalen Ramsey. The Chicago defense looked fantastic at the end of the season, and losing Johnson would hurt immensely, and create another need on a roster full of them.

Earlier today, Brad Biggs of the Chicago Tribune released an article discussing the details of the whole situation revolving around Johnson. He predicts some of the contract details that could be in play for the young corner.

No deal is done, but at least one party — the Bears — believes it’s making a good-faith effort to close a deal before having to resort to the franchise tag.

Absent a signed contract, completed physical and all that, I fully expect the Bears to keep Johnson in place with the franchise tag before that deadline.

Aren’t contract negotiations fun? The round and a round cycle that keeps fans and the media invested for days and days, ending in despair or great relief.

If and when a deal is done, I think it will be a four-year contract for a couple of reasons. For starters, that’s the longest contract the Bears have done under the current regime. Tight end Cole Kmet, defensive end Montez Sweat and kicker Cairo Santos received four new years in their extensions. Middle linebacker Tremaine Edmunds got a four-year contract in free agency. Next, Ryan Poles hinted at Johnson completing his next contract before he turns 30. Johnson will be 25 on April 19.

Biggs continued to mention what he thought Jaylon would get in terms of money.

What could a four-year deal for Johnson look like? The franchise tag figure is $19.8 million, so that’s the floor (more likely the basement) for an annual average salary. Surely, Johnson would receive an average of $20 million or more.

The Chicago Bears need to prioritize Jaylon Johnson, especially with the cap space they have

The fans clearly want Johnson back, and it seems the team does too. Ryan Poles has been very active in his comments about Johnson. Most of it has been praise as it’s clear they want to get a deal done, but at the right price.

“There’s a really good opportunity to go back to the market again and continue to earn money and play well” Poles said, “and hopefully that’s with the Bears for a long period of time.”

Todays a beautiful day to extend Jaylon Johnson 🙏 pic.twitter.com/lvxQlrbo9P — Just Another Year Chicago: Bears (@OfficialJAYCHI) February 29, 2024

Poles continued, “Like I’ve said about those deals — all the time — it takes two to tango and you’ve got to find a place that everyone feels comfortable with, so I feel really good about that situation.”

Poles saying he feels “really good” is a welcome sign, however similar things have been said in the past. We will have more clarity tomorrow after the tag deadline, and hopefully the Chicago Bears have a handshake deal done by then.

For More Great Chicago Sports Content

Follow us on Twitter at @chicitysports23 for more great content. We appreciate you taking time to read our articles. To interact more with our community and keep up to date on the latest in Chicago sports news, JOIN OUR FREE FACEBOOK GROUP by CLICKING HERE