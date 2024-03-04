Based on a report from NBC, the future of the NFC North might be getting a whole lot weirder

In a surprise turn of events, it is possible that Kirk Cousins may not be the quarterback of the Minnesota Vikings in 2024. This information is being reported by NBC Sports, they claim the sources are credible.

The News was reported by Mike Florio in an article he published on Monday.

We're picking up very credible indications that Kirk Cousins is planning a potential move of his family from Minnesota to Atlanta. https://t.co/ZSlTq9tnMc — ProFootballTalk (@ProFootballTalk) March 5, 2024

Why would Minnesota let Kirk Cousins walk?

The primary culprit is money. For all intents and purposes, the Vikings seem set on keeping Kirk Cousins. As long as he is willing to agree to what the team thinks he is worth. Which is sound like will not fly, especially with a better deal potentially on the table.

Kirk Cousins reportedly has been asking for a $90 million contract extension from the Vikings. If NBC’s sources are in fact correct, it sounds like the Vikings are not interested in meeting Cousins demands. The Vikings would like to retain the 35-year-old, but also seem okay with letting Cousins walk if he gets a better deal elsewhere.

The Vikings also have a lot of contracts they might want to renew. Danielle Hunter and Justin Jefferson are both due for contract extensions. Jefferson will be the most expensive as he has proven to be a top 5 receiver in the NFL and wide receivers are getting paid more and more every season. The Vikings are now struggling to balance all of their upcoming contracts and will have to pick and choose between their players.

Why the move makes sense for Cousins

The Falcons have a plethora of talent at the skill positions. Their offense was held back because of the lack of a real starting caliber QB.

Cousins could be that for Atlanta if he remains healthy. Cousins had the Vikings on a tear to start the 2023 season. He can still be a top 10 passer in the NFL. Assuming he recovers well from his achilles tear.

A final motivating factor for Kirk Cousins deciding to sign with Atlanta could be family. His wife, Julie, grew up in nearby Alpharetta, Georgia. Her parents still live there.

What does this mean for the Bears?

Kirk Cousins being out of the NFC North is a dream come true for the Bears. Cousins leaving the Vikings in free agency would mean they have to start over at QB.

The Vikings experienced limited success with Josh Dobbs in 2023. Dobbs even got benched for Jaren Hall towards the end of the season. Minnesota would need to either trade for a quarterback or target one in the 2024 NFL draft.

The Vikings sit at pick 11 in the draft this year, which gives them solid options. However, there is likely to be a run on quarterbacks at the top of the 2024 draft. The QB class is very strong this season and includes at least three quarterbacks projected to be picked in the top 10. Will there be a QB available at 11 that the Vikings like?

Losing Cousins in free agency would severely harm the Vikings. Justin Jefferson could be a direct casualty of Cousins leaving as well. Jefferson has previously stated that his decision around his contract extension will be based on what happens with Cousins. While this would be tragic for the Vikings, Bears fans may throw a party if Minnesota has to push reset on their roster.

A division rival getting weaker is always a plus. And would be a sigh of relief for the Bears, especially in the wake of the Lions emergence. The Bears have not been able to catch any breaks lately. With Detroit becoming a Superbowl contender and now Jordan Love looks like another franchise guy for Green Bay, things have been rough in the NFC North.

The Bears may finally get a break with the Vikings looking straight down the tracks at a potential rebuild. This is the perfect time with the Bears having two top 10 draft picks to stake a claim on the NFC North crown. The Bears need to strike if the Vikings do actually lose Kirk Cousins.

Free agency officially opens on March 13. If Cousins is going to move it will be relatively soon after free agency opens. So Atlanta and Minnesota have plenty of time to readjust their draft strategy if necessary.

