Bears

BREAKING: Chicago Bears Trade For Buffalo Bills Star Center

Jordan SiglerBy 2 Mins Read
Ryan Bates Buffalo Bills
Sep 19, 2022; Orchard Park, New York, USA; Buffalo Bills offensive tackle Ryan Bates (71) warms up before a game against the Tennessee Titans at Highmark Stadium.

Per a statement by the Chicago Bears, the team traded with the Buffalo Bills for center Ryan Bates on Monday evening. The Bears were in need of a center this offseason after releasing Cody Whitehair.

The Chicago Bears trade for Ryan Bates

NFL: Buffalo Bills Training Camp
Jul 25, 2022; Pittsford, NY, USA; Buffalo Bills offensive lineman Ryan Bates (71) on the field during training camp at St. John Fisher University.

Per the Bears:

“The Bears on Monday bolstered their offensive line by agreeing to terms on a trade with the Bills that sends offensive lineman Ryan Bates to Chicago in exchange for a 2024 fifth-round pick.

The trade cannot become official until the new league year begins at 3 p.m. (CT) Wednesday, March 13, and after Bates passes a physical.

Bates, 27, has appeared in 73 regular-season games with 19 starts through five seasons in Buffalo. He has also played in nine playoff games during his career with four starts.”

The Bears tried to sign Bates two years ago

NFL: Minnesota Vikings at Buffalo Bills
NFL: Minnesota Vikings at Buffalo Bills

Bates might be a familiar name for many Bears fans. General manager Ryan Poles tried to add Bates to the roster in 2022. However, the Bills matched the Bears’ offer on Bates’ restricted free agent signing sheet.

Per Pro Football Focus, Baes earned a 78.7 grade for his play during the 2023 season. Bates, an undrafted free agent, has been with the Bills since the 2019 season.

