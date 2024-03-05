Chicago Bears make blockbuster trade in latest 2024 NFL draft mock

A new ESPN mock draft has the Chicago Bears making a BLOCKBUSTER trade

The 2024 NFL draft is still under two months away and there are some big questions surrounding the Chicago Bears. Ryan Poles and his staff hold two Top 10 picks including No. 1 overall and No. 9 overall, allowing them to add two premier players to address needs.

So far, the rumors out out of the scouting combine are that the team will draft Caleb Williams at No. 1 overall come April. But could plans change?

The latest mock draft from ESPN draft insider Jordan Reid has the Chicago Bears making a blockbuster trade in the the first round. It’s not the trade you’re thinking or potentially hoping for, either.

In Reid’s latest mock, he has the Bears selecting Caleb Williams No. 1 overall. But after that, he has them back in the top 5 by trading up with Los Angeles:

The Bears already landed a franchise quarterback at No. 1 overall, but I have them moving up to get Williams some help on offense. I think Chicago could probably move from No. 9 to No. 5 for a pair of third-rounders (one this year and one next year), and considering it might recoup a third- or fourth-round pick for Fields and already has two second-round picks in 2025, this makes sense. There was a lot of chatter at the combine about the Chargers’ interest in trading back, and while they could have their choice of the non-Harrison receivers and all of the offensive tackles, they could pick up extra picks and still land an impact offensive player at No. 9.

The pick? LSU wide receiver Malik Nabers, giving the Bears a big weapon for Williams early on in his career:

It’s an aggressive move for the Bears, as general manager Ryan Poles is looking to improve the supporting cast on offense. The Bears acquired DJ Moore last spring, and Nabers — who had 1,569 receiving yards last season — has similar traits and would pair nicely. He’s super explosive. The trio of Moore, Nabers and tight end Cole Kmet could really help Williams succeed right out of the gate.

I should note that Reid does have Rome Odunze going right after Nabers at No. 6 to the New York Giants in the mock. I say that because if the Chicago Bears do trade up for a wide receiver, it could be Odunze too.

Does this trade make sense for the Chicago Bears?

This is certainly an interesting trade proposal from Reid. I’ve seen mock drafts having the Chicago Bears trade back whether it be No. 1 (not likely) or No. 9. But very few have them actually trading up to land a big target on the offense.

With Ryan Poles moving a fifth round pick to land Ryan Bates, the team does not have any picks from rounds 5-7 in this draft. It’s more likely he would trade back to acquire some picks on Day 3 to do some damage with.

However, this is a VERY intriguing idea.

If Chicago really is going to turn the page on Justin Fields and take Caleb Williams at No. 1, why not go all in and take a weapon to help him on offense. It would add what some believe is the best wide receiver in this class to an offense that includes DJ Moore and Cole Kmet already. That gives the Chicago Bears three really good pass catchers in the offense under Shane Waldron.

I don’t think this is very likely to happen and it is only a mock draft at the beginning of March. But it is a possibility to keep in the back of our minds until April rolls around and the draft begins with the Bears on the clock.

