The Chicago Bears are working towards a long term contract extension with CB Jaylon Johnson, Ryan Poles said during the NFL Combine but needed to place the franchise tag on him before the deadline to do so today.

Jaylon Johnson will likely remain with the Chicago Bears for a long time as they have placed the franchise tag on him. Johnson had a Pro Bowl level season racking up a career high grade from ProFootballFocus and grabbing a career high four interceptions on the season. Jaylon Johnson has long been a consistent cover CB for the Chicago Bears and is likely to remain in Chicago for a few more years.

Bears are placing their franchise tag on CB Jaylon Johnson, who the team still is working to re-sign to a long-term deal, per sources. Johnson’s franchise tag number is $19.8 million. pic.twitter.com/Z9Wtos065Q — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 5, 2024

The only thing holding back Johnson from a high level of consistent play has been nagging injuries over the course of his first four years in the league. Johnson has yet to play a full 16 or now a 17-game season but he has been largely ignored in coverage by opposing QBs who dare not challenge him. Johnson’s emergence coincided with a high level of play from rookie Tyrique Stevenson. With Stevenson and 2022 NFL draft pick Kyler Gordon locking down the slot and boundary CB spots respectively, the Bears have three high level CBs that will be the foundation of the defense for the next three years.

