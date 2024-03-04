Report: Sources from outside of the building believe the Chicago Bears could benefit from dynamic running back

The Chicago Bears will have lots of salary space at their disposal this season, 4th most in the NFL as it stands today, and will likely be looking to add some playmakers to their offense. With the impending free agency of WR Darnell Mooney and RB D’Onta Foreman, there will be some holes to fill, regardless of who is the quarterback.

The running back position is one that may need to be addressed, and not because the rushing attack isn’t good enough now; but it could be so much better, especially if they had an elite running back.

The argument around signing running backs is the lack of value, as in the past teams can draft one and get similar production from a rookie. You can read some guys we like in the 2024 NFL draft, here. While that does make sense, the Chicago Bears have a boatload of money, so why not invest in a star? Especially if you can use the draft to bulk up the offensive line, and get a potential franchise QB at the same time.

Well, that may be what the Chicago Bears do indeed decide to do, as rumors have been swirling on social media regarding their potential interest in one of the star running backs.

Adam Johns of the Athletic reported it earlier this morning.

“Another position one league source brought up was running back, and a belief from outside the building that the offense could benefit greatly from a dynamic back.” 👀 –@adamjahns via @TheAthletic If the #Bears go after a FA running back who would you like to see them target?… — Sky Kruse (@KruseSports_) March 4, 2024

Who could the Chicago Bears target in the 2024 running back free agency class?

The names will be big this spring when talking about potential free agents in the running back class. Who fits this Chicago Bears offense the best?

Take a look at some of the names you’ll likely be seeing, and their current age.

Derrick Henry, 30

Josh Jacobs, 26

Saquon Barkley, 27

Tony Pollard, 26

Austin Ekeler, 28

Henry is unlikely, being 30 years old and likely past his prime, it wouldn’t make much sense for the Bears to sign him. He’ll likely warrant money from the Dallas Cowboys or Baltimore Ravens, whom have both showed interest. Jacobs is also unlikely as reports have him rumored to be back in Vegas.

Saquon Barkley might be the most intriguing name here. If the Giants fail to bring him back, look for the Bears to at least show interest in the former Penn State Lion.

As for Pollard, he might be an interesting guy to bring in, especially if the Cowboys do indeed go after Henry or Barkley. Ekeler on the other hand seems to be on the down slop of his career after a tough 2023-24 campaign with the Chargers.

For More Great Chicago Sports Content

Follow us on Twitter at @chicitysports23 for more great content. We appreciate you taking time to read our articles. To interact more with our community and keep up to date on the latest in Chicago sports news, JOIN OUR FREE FACEBOOK GROUP by CLICKING HERE