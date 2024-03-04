Two NFC and two AFC teams are reportedly finalists trying to acquire Justin Fields

There have been rumors and reports of Justin Fields being traded all offseason. A Fields trade is likely to happen as most of the NFL world is convinced that the Bears will be drafting Caleb Williams first overall. If the Bears plan to draft Williams, Justin Fields will likely be moved to get some extra draft capital.

The rumored trade market for Justin Fields has been a rollercoaster. Earlier in the offseason some analysts were predicting Fields could fetch a first-round pick. Then that was downgraded to a second-round pick. And recently it was reported that there was no trade market for Fields. That has changed once again and a trade may be soon.

The newest Justin Fields trade report, courtesy of ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler suggests that 4 teams are vying to acquire Fields.

The four teams lining up to trade for Justin Fields

Per @JFowlerESPN the expectation is that “Atlanta, Pittsburgh, Las Vegas and Minnesota to be on the radar” for Justin Fields. Said a day two pick is expected compensation. #Bears — Ben Devine (@Chicago_NFL) March 3, 2024

Justin Fields value is now reported to be back up to a high second-round pick. This information comes from Jeremy Fowler who is a credible and frequently right reporter, if he is reporting something, it is probably legit.

Now there is one big problem with this potential trade target list. The list includes the Minnesota Vikings. This is confusing on many levels.

First, why would Ryan Poles trade Fields to one of the Bears biggest rivals? Fields would then have the opportunity to beat the Bears twice a year. Which would be a major embarrassment if that happened. Trading your QB to a rival makes little to no sense unless the trade package is so good it can’t be passed on.

Second, the Vikings can still resign Kirk Cousins. And reports from around the NFL are suggesting that the Vikings intend to do so. Trading for Justin Fields when you plan on resigning your QB doesn’t add up. Cousins had the Vikings offense on a tear in 2023 before he tore his Achilles tendon. Minnesota’s season likely looks very different if Cousins stays healthy.

Takeaways from Fowler’s report

Las Vegas and Atlanta both make sense as a potential landing spot for Justin Fields. Pittsburgh and Minnesota on the other hand, don’t. Reports have recently surfaced stating that the Steelers plan to build around Kenny Pickett, but aren’t leaving targeting another QB out of the question. Pittsburgh could still go after Fields, but it isn’t as good of a fit as Atlanta or Vegas.

If Justin Fields is traded, Las Vegas and Atlanta are the two most likely options and the two teams he has been linked with the most. Atlanta is the probable favorite, with Atlanta being Fields home town. Atlanta also appears to be one good quarterback away from being a playoff contender. Atlanta has a wide variety of offensive talent, and they could be willing to part with a small bit of that talent to acquire Fields.

