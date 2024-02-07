Chicago Bears: Shocking odds on 3 teams Justin Fields lands in 2024

Draft Kings released their odds on where Chicago Bears quarterback Justin Fields will land in 2024 and they are surprising.

Now that the Super Bowl is about to be played, the NFL world will direct its attention directly to the Chicago Bears. Owning the top pick in the upcoming draft, and with the hype surrounding USC’s Caleb Williams, everyone is interested in what general manager Ryan Poles does.

Of course, everyone has an opinion. The situation has become intense in Chicago, where factions for both current QB1 Justin Fields and Williams formed. People on either side are entrenched in who should play under center for the Chicago Bears in 2024.

Poles has a big decision to make. That decision could alter the direction of the rebuild. If he chooses correctly, we could have a new era of winning Chicago Bears football. If he doesn’t, however, he could find himself out of a job.

Many people feel that Williams is a generational prospect. He draws comparisons to Patrick Mahomes in his style of play and Peyton Manning with his tremendous abilities. They feel that Poles cannot walk away from such a talent. With the Bears having another pick in the top ten (#9), they feel Poles can trade that pick and still acquire great assets. Additionally, they could trade Fields and pick up a second or third-round pick.

The Fields supporters say that we still have not seen the best of him. In his rookie season, he had a coach in Matt Nagy who did not want to play him. His job was on the line so he preferred the veteran quarterback, Andy Dalton. Fields only got in due to injury and the pressure put on Nagy.

In his second season, Poles came in and tore the roster down. He got rid of the bloated contracts and in their place, he used castoffs from other teams. The Chicago Bears fielded a junior varsity team and Fields took a beating.

In 2023, after a rough start, Fields improved, especially when he came back from a separated shoulder. He went through his progressions better and cut down the interceptions. He did so with a wide receivers corps that, aside from D.J. Moore, struggled to just make catches. The catch percentage of the receivers, not including Moore, was 50.2 percent.

Many feel that Fields could thrive with a better offensive roster. He showed flashes of what he can do. Those flashes can be permanent with a better roster. Additionally, with the Williams hype, trading the top pick could bring in a historic haul.

The Bears had the top pick last year and Poles made a magnificent trade with the Carolina Panthers that brought in offensive tackle Darnell Wright, cornerback Tyrique Stevenson, Moore, and this year’s #1 pick. Don’t forget, they also have Carolina’s second-round pick next year as well.

There is no reason why he cannot do it again. With the holes remaining on the roster, how could Poles walk away from acquiring so much to fill them?

Odds on what Poles do are released

Sports betting company Draft Kings released their odds on where Fields will land in 2024. It was surprising, to say the least. It gave the Chicago Bears even odds to keep him. That was a surprise because many so-called experts around the league predicted that Poles was sure to trade Fields and take Williams.

Here is a list of highly-respected analysts who predict the Chicago Bears will draft Williams:

Adam Schefter ESPN

Tom Pelissero NFL Network

Matt Miller ESPN

Jeremy Fowler ESPN

Daniel Jeremiah NFL Network

Kevin Fishbain The Athletic

The organization had the Bears, Atlanta Falcons, and Las Vegas Raiders as the top three destinations for Fields. While the Chicago Bears are at even money (+100), the Falcons are at +140 and the Raiders are at +450.

With the Raiders hiring Luke Getsy, who just got fired by the Bears, those odds should drop. Getsy and Fields were not a good fit. Getsy tried to change Fields’ play and did not fully utilize his skillset. Moving to Laa Vegas will not change that.

These odds beg the question –does Draft Kings know something that the top analysts don’t know? This will add to the intrigue and hype until Poles and the Chicago Bears finally make a move.

