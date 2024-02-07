BREAKING: Chicago Bears’ President Kevin Warren makes massive announcement for 2024 season

On Wednesday, President Kevin Warren issued a massive announcement regarding the Chicago Bears 2024 season. The Bears are planning their logistics for the upcoming season with a little over a month to go before the league’s new year.

The Chicago Bears have a lot of decisions to make

The Bears have a lot of decisions to make in the next three months. Where the Bears plan to go at the quarterback position is the biggest storyline for the team this spring. It’s anyone’s guess if the Bears will draft Caleb Williams, another quarterback, or stick with Fields.

However, Warren appears to be pricing in a much-hyped rookie quarterback for 2024 season ticket holders in Chicago.

Kevin Warren makes an easy decision

According to Brad Biggs with the Chicago Tribune, Warren sent a letter to Bears season ticket holders on Wednesday, letting them know ticket prices for the upcoming season will increase by an average of 8 percent. They will fluctuate between 6.2-11.3 percent.

In a letter to #Bears season ticket holders, President/CEO Kevin Warren informed them prices for tickets in 2024 will increase by an average of 8% with the range being from 6.2% to 11.3%. Invoices went out today. Renewal due by March 22. — Brad Biggs (@BradBiggs) February 7, 2024

Many Bears fans on X are thanking Bidenomics for the increased price. But the Bears have no reason to stop charging outrageous ticket prices to a franchise that hasn’t won a Super Bowl for nearly four decades. The team is still selling out annually from nostalgia based on the 1985 Bears team.

And Bears season ticket holders will buy the hype in 2024 when the Bears decide to draft Williams or stay with Fields.

The Bears did not increase prices for the 2023 season

The Bears did not increase prices for the 2023 season after the team finished 32nd in the league for the 2022 season and chose to stick with Fields over drafting C.J. Stroud, a quarterback general manager Ryan Poles indicated he might have drafted if the Bears had more offensive pieces heading into the 2023 draft.

There should be more hype around the 2024 Bears team to justify the price hike for a team that hasn’t made the playoffs since the COVID Bears. The Bears should be in the hunt for a Wild Card spot if Fields returns. If the Bears hit on a rookie quarterback in the draft, the team could follow the exact blueprint as the Houston Texans in the 2023 season.

Regardless of whether the Bears strike out, fans will pay the inflated 2024 cost.

