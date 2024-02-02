REPORT: Caleb Williams’ camp sends stern request to Chicago Bears if they plan to draft him

Caleb Williams’ team sent a strong message to Chicago Bears general manager Ryan Poles Friday about what the team can do to make the top quarterback prospect in the 2024 draft happy to move to the Windy City.

Colin Cowherd made a wild comment about Caleb Williams Thursday

Williams’ team responded to Colin Cowherd’s outrageous remarks Thursday that the former USC quarterback did not want to play for the Bears. Per Andrew Prouse with CCS, Cowherd said Williams would likely force a trade of the number one pick to Williams’ hometown team, the Washingon Commanders:

“I still contend, you are going to think I’m nuts here, I do think it’s possible that Washington trades up and Chicago allows Washington to trade up. Because Caleb and his group do not want to go to Chicago,” Cowherd said. “He’s from the DC area I think Dan Quinn is considered. The big concern for Caleb Williams and you have to admit this, where you land matters, Chicago has never developed a star quarterback.”

Williams’ camp sent a request to the Bears before the draft

Williams’ team didn’t like Cowherd’s speculation on national radio Thursday. They contracted the sports radio host to set the record straight that Williams isn’t against the Bears drafting him. However, Williams’ camp let it be known that the prized quarterback wants the team to take a wide receiver with the number nine overall pick in the draft:

“So I got a call from the Caleb Williams camp and they went ‘whoa-whoa-whoa-whoa, Colin. We don’t want to be painted as anti-Chicago and we don’t want to be painted as anti-Bear.’ And they made it clear to me that they said: ‘Listen, we don’t want to go to a city that doesn’t care. Chicago cares–they’re big, loud, they’re passionate. They fire coaches all the time. They care. We don’t want to go to some Sun Belt place where you tarp off the upper deck.’ And they did say there is a path to succeed in Chicago — it’s called the Houston Texans. Defensive coach. A couple of weapons. Cap space. Good pick. They’ve got a second pick. There’s a bunch of different receivers out there [Malik Nabers, Rome Odunze]. They can go get another weapon.”

The rumors of Williams not wanting to be drafted by Chicago were baseless. Williams has a tweet pinned on his X profile saying he’s a business. He knows the Chicago market is much bigger than Washington’s.

The Chicago Bears need to listen to Williams’ ask

Williams also knows he needs to win in order to grow his business. And that won’t happen unless the Bears invest in him and the offense. Williams knows he needs another wide receiver alongside D.J. Moore to help him succeed in Chicago.

Justin Fields asked the Bears for Jaxon Smith-Njigba in last year’s draft. The Bears turned the number one overall pick into D.J. Moore and Darnell Wright. Fields couldn’t do enough with those investments to keep the Bears from contemplating drafting Williams in April.

One wonders where Fields’ trajectory would be in Chicago this offseason if the Bears had drafted JSN to pair with Moore for the 2023 season.

Will they listen to Williams this draft cycle?

