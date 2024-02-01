Colin Cowherd reports what Caleb Williams’ ideal draft destination is, and it isn’t Chicago

According to Fox Sports’ Colin Cowherd, Caleb Williams and his group do not want to go to Chicago. Cowherd relayed this information during Thursday’s episode of his show The Herd on Fox Sports 1. During the segment on Williams, Cowherd discusses some reasons as to why Williams and his group may prefer Washington as the ideal landing spot.

“I still contend, you are going to think I’m nuts here, I do think it’s possible that Washington trades up and Chicago allows Washington to trade up. Because Caleb and his group do not want to go to Chicago,” Cowherd said. “He’s from the DC area I think Dan Quinn is considered. The big concern for Caleb Williams and you have to admit this, where you land matters, Chicago has never developed a star quarterback.”

The full clip can be viewed in the tweet below.

Williams not wanting to go to Chicago would essentially force the Bears into trading him to Washington. Williams is the consensus number one pick by many draft analysts and others around the NFL. Or the Bears could select a different QB like Drake Maye first overall if Williams says he won’t play for the Bears. Another option would be for the Bears to draft a player like Marvin Harrison Jr. with the number one pick.

The option Cowherd suggests is that the Bears swap picks with the Commanders. Which would allow Washington to select the hometown kid in Caleb Williams.

Remember, all of this is just hearsay, as for now there is no way to confirm it. Colin Cowherd often does have reliable and believable sources. But Caleb Williams is such a big story that anyone involved with reporting on NFL news will take any rumor on him and run with it.

This isn’t the first time hearing about Caleb Williams not wanting to be drafted by the Bears

At the beginning of January there was discussion about Caleb Williams not wanting to be a Chicago Bear. This discussion had little wait to it as it was mainly just fans pointing out the Bears less than ideal situation.

At the time the Bears really had no QB first coaching staff to help develop Williams if he were selected by the Bears. Many fans also pointed to the Bears only being able to win 7 games despite major defensive improvements. Many coaching mistakes were also brought up during these talks.

At the end of the day this was mainly just fan discourse. But, this all does have some merit.

Back in September of 2023, The Athletic reported on a quote from Caleb Williams father. Caleb’s father, Carl Williams, said that if the team with the number one pick wasn’t in a good situation, then Caleb could stay in college another year. Here is Carl Williams full quote:

“The funky thing about the NFL Draft process is, he’d almost be better off not being drafted than being drafted first. The system is completely backwards,” Carl said. “The way the system is constructed, you go to the worst possible situation. The worst possible team, the worst organization in the league — because of their desire for parity — gets the first pick. So it’s the gift and the curse.”

The Bears situation has improved since September. For one, the hiring of Shane Waldron as the Bears new offensive coordinator. Waldron just came off of a 3 year tenure in Seattle in which he was able to help turn career backup Geno Smith into a 2 time pro bowler. Waldron comes from the McVay coaching tree and runs a very modern NFL offense.

The Bears situation has gotten better, and the Bears draft position puts them in a place to become even better in April. Unfortunately the Bears track record of being unable to develop star QB’s may push away Williams, or maybe not.

For now everyone is keeping their cards close to the chest. As the draft gets closer, more storylines will develop. The first round of the 2024 NFL draft will take place Thursday, April 25, beginning at 8 p.m. ET.

