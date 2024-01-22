Breaking news early this morning from NFL Insider Tom Peliserro has the Chicago Bears making Shane Waldron their new offensive coordinator hire.

The #Bears are working towards a deal to hire Shane Waldron as their new offensive coordinator, per sources. Waldron, 44, spent the past three seasons as Seattle’s OC. Now he’s expected to land in Chicago, which owns the No. 1 pick with a big question looming at QB. pic.twitter.com/otzxYRkDvZ — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) January 22, 2024

Former Seattle Seahawks offensive coordinator Shane Waldron helped revitalize the career of Geno Smith. Smith was 14th in QBR in 2023 and 7th in 2022 respectively. The Seahawks finished with the 12th best offense according to DVOA rankings in 2022 and the 13th in DVOA in 2023.

The boost to the Seahawks offensive performance is evident given the long career struggles of Geno Smith prior to his arrival in Seattle. It could be argued that Waldron was behind that rebound to his career.

Prior to coaching in Seattle Waldron was the QB coach and passing game coordinator with the Los Angeles Rams under Sean McVay. Waldron is yet another successful coach from the Sean McVay coaching tree who has developed into an up-and-coming coach that has produced by improving the production of an offense that rebuilt their offensive line and added a new QB.

Now the obvious question that remains to be answered, is Waldron here to turn around the fortunes of Justin Fields, or to build and develop a new future of the franchise in either Caleb Williams or Drake Maye?

