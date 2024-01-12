The Chicago Bears have another candidate for the offensive coordinator position

The search for a new offensive coordinator for the Chicago Bears is underway and just a day after they fired offensive coordinator Luke Getsy, names for a replacement are already being reported.

The Bears are have requested to interview Seattle Seahawks offensive coordinator Shane Waldron for the opening, and now they have another plan. Per Jeremy Fowler of ESPN, the Bears are planning on interviewing San Francisco 49ers pass coordinator Klint Kubiak. Fowler reported the news on Thursday afternoon:

#Bears plan to interview #49ers passing game coordinator Klint Kubiak for their OC job, per sources. — Jeremy Fowler (@JFowlerESPN) January 12, 2024

Is Klubiak a good fit for the Chicago Bears?

The 36-year-old Klubiak serves as the pass game coordinator for the 49ers and has experience in the league as an offensive coordinator. Prior to his job with the 49ers, he’s been the passing coordinator and offensive coordinator for the Denver Broncos back in 2022 and the Minnesota Vikings in 2021.

While he has moved around, the two times he was fired as offensive coordinator was due to the head coach losing his job.

Klubiak does work under Kyle Shanahan which could make him more of an intriguing option for the Bears due to that style of offense that he could bring to Chicago. It’s hard to imagine Klubiak not being one of the top candidates as it stands right now.

The Bears also won’t be able to interview Klubiak right away as the 49ers are currently the No. 1 seed in the NFC.

More candidates for the Bears offensive coordinator job should be revealed as the days go on and the search continues.

