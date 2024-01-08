Following their Week 18 loss, Chicago Bears star WR had some interesting comments on OC Luke Getsy

The season is officially over for the Chicago Bears, as their 7-10 record wasn’t good enough to break their ever-growing playoff drought. While many analysts and media members around the league didn’t expect a playoff appearance from the Bears, fans around the world are fed up with the losses, and are searching for answers.

With the number one overall selection in the 2024 NFL draft clinched, the Chicago Bears will have plenty of options to consider. They could move on from Justin Fields, trade him and select Caleb Williams or Drake Maye to be the new head of the offense, or they could trade back and get a kings ransom for the pick. Indeed some tough decisions for Ryan Poles to make in the coming months.

Last season, the Bears made a fantastic trade, trading back from the first pick and gaining another first overall pick from the Carolina Panthers, as well as All-Pro WR D.J. Moore, who’s clearly the number one guy in this offense. His endorsement for Fields should bode well for his return next season, but you truly never know with the Chicago Bears.

Following the loss, Moore had some tough words for his offensive coordinator Luke Getsy, who’s taken his fair share of criticism this season after some poor play calling decisions. It’s pretty telling that this offense as a whole needs a new mastermind for the 2024 season, regardless of who the QB is.

Sounds like DJ Moore isn’t a fan of Luke Getsy’s play calling. pic.twitter.com/Kc5hSZz0RH — Justin Fields Fan Club (@JustinFieldsFC) January 8, 2024

Pretty telling if you ask me. Moore is fed up with the offensive play calls, and he should be. The Chicago Bears ranked just 20th in total offense as the season concluded yesterday, and 27th in total team passing. Hopefully, changes will be made regarding the coaching staff soon, as rumors have been heating up.

You can blame the Justin Fields injury for a bit of that, and maybe his lackluster play as a pass thrower, but Getsy and his offensive staff also deserve a hefty portion of blame.

Who could replace Getsy as the new Chicago Bears offensive coordinator?

Some internal names have floated around over the past few weeks, as well as some external names that most fans probably wouldn’t be excited about. Nothing has been reported, as it’s all speculation due to Getsy still having his job.

Recently fired Panthers coach Frank Reich could get an interview. He was put in a brutal spot by Carolina’s front office and was just set up to fail. His track record of being a decent offensive coordinator, and developing young QB’s will be something the Bears most certainly take a look at. Personally, I think they should look elsewhere, but that’s just my opinion.

As for the internal possibility, which I believe is low, quarterbacks coach Andrew Janocko has been praised by Matt Eberflus, and would certainly get an interview. Whoever it is, the Chicago Bears will need to make sure he can work with Fields, or whoever is running ship in 2024.

