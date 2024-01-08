Jaylon Johnson’s pending free agency looms over Ryan Poles

In the final Bears press conference of the season, Jaylon Johnson spoke with the press about his pending free agency.

Chicago’s 670 The Score reported that when asked about signing a contract extension, Johnson said he is confident a deal will get done.

“I think we get a deal done. I expect to get a deal done — let’s say that.” “I’m confident and expect to get a deal done in Chicago,” Johnson adds.

This is great news for the Bears’ defense. The Bears missed him badly in week 18 versus the Packers. Johnson missed the season finale in Green Bay with a shoulder injury. Without Jaylon Johnson, the Bears secondary played with no confidence, they were on their heels every time Jordan Love dropped back to pass.

Jaylon Johnson has become the heart of a revamped Bears defensive unit that saw a massive improvement in the second half of the 2023 season.

Johnson recorded 4 interceptions in 2023, one of which he took to the house for a touchdown. He also recorded 1 forced fumble and 31 solo tackles. Johnson’s play this season earned him pro bowl honors, the first of his career.

What would Jaylon Johnson’s contract extension look like?

First of all, recent reports have suggested that the Bears are aiming to franchise tag Johnson. This would only secure Johnson’s services for one more calendar year.

According to an SBNation article written by Mark Schofield, there are 3 types of franchise tags. The non-exclusive tag is likely what the Bears would use on Johnson as it is the most commonly used tag. Here is how Schofield explains the non-exclusive tag:

“This is the most common tag used each offseason. Under the non-exclusive tag, the player is given a one-year deal based on an average of the top five salaries at the respective position over the last five years, or 120 percent of his previous salary, whichever is greater. So, it is cheaper than the exclusive franchise tag, but more expensive than the transition tag.” “However, the player is free to negotiate with other teams. Should the player sign an offer sheet from another NFL team, the player’s current team has the right to match the offer. If they do not, they receive two first-round draft picks as compensation when the player leaves for a new team.”

If the Bears decide to give Johnson a long term contract extension it is reasonable to expect it to near $20 million a year for 4 or more years. Jaylon Johnson has emerged as one of the premier lockdown cornerbacks in the NFL. His full contract total would be comparable to his peers.

For reference, other top defensive backs Denzel Ward and Jalen Ramsey’s current contracts are worth $100 million. Johnson’s contract is likely to be close to that, in the area of $90 million or more.

Franchise tag or full extension, Jaylon Johnson appears to be staying

Johnson’s comments on his pending free agency and contract situation should instill confidence in Bears fans. It sounds like Johnson and Ryan Poles have had good conversations about Johnson’s future in Chicago. He has said he would like to stay in Chicago, hopefully a deal can get done that keeps him here.

Jaylon Johnson established himself as one of the Bears best players this season. Ryan Poles should do whatever it takes to keep Johnson.

