2024 NFL Draft: 3 explosive running backs the Chicago Bears could target

With a questionable running back room, could the Bears grab a back in the 2024 NFL draft?

The 2024 NFL draft is approaching, and the Chicago Bears still need a sure-fire running back.

They still have the young Khalil Herbert as the stater, but he didn’t impress many last season, and was in and out of the lineup. Even after drafting Roschon Johnson last spring, who looks promising, that still leaves the Bears with just two running backs on the active roster, as Foreman and Homer are set to hit free agency.

There will be plenty of chances for Chicago to improve their offense during the draft, as it’s likely they take a top tier wide receiver and quarterback very early, but that will still leave the running back position to be desired. With the large amount of money the Bears posses, it’s possible they address this in free agency, as the running back class could be a loaded one.

However, today we will examine 3 potential backs the Bears could get in the 2024 NFL draft, whether it be late or early. There’s plenty of talent out there, so let’s jump right into it.

