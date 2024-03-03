Trending
Subscribe For Updates
Bears

Chicago Bears: Star defensive tackle to likely hit free agency, could the Bears be a potential suitor?

Brandon MorneaultBy 4 Mins Read
Chicago Bears
Christian Wilkins will likely hit free agency in 2024; should the Chicago Bears show interest?

With Miami Dolphins star DT Christian Wilkins to likely hit free agency, he could be a target for the Chicago Bears

As free agency looms, and the 2024 NFL draft buzz reaches its peak, teams around the NFL will be looking to improve their team in any way possible. This is easier to do when you have money to spend as a team, and the Chicago Bears have just that. Currently, they sit fourth in the NFL in cap space with around 79 million currently available.

Last season, GM Ryan Poles was very active bringing in big names like Tremaine Edmunds, Yannick Ngakoue, and Nate Davis. Bears fans across the country hope he brings that same aggressiveness this free agency period, and the draft, as the organization looks to get back to the playoffs.

Chicago Bears
Chicago Bears head coach Matt Eberflus and GM Ryan Poles are likely on their last chance to turn this team around

Bringing in a big, superstar defensive tackle could be a move the Chicago Bears are interested in making. They were rumored to be in on Kansas City’s Chris Jones last season during his contract holdout, and could very well be looking to make another big splash this time around.

Last season, Wilkins racked up 65 tackles, a whopping 9 sacks, and 10 tackles for loss over the course of 17 games. It was his best season as a pro, and furthermore, he’ll likely be looking to get paid a pretty decent amount in the next few months. The former Clemson Tiger is only 28 years old and is likely entering his prime.

Today it was announced that the Miami Dolphins will most likely not be franchise tagging Wilkins, making him a free agent. This news comes as a shock to some after Wilkins’ career season.

With so much money to play with, the Chicago Bears do make sense in this situation, as their interior defensive line could use some beefing up. Even after solid seasons from Justin Jones and Andrew Billings, Wilkins would clearly be a massive update from the two.

Jones is also set to hit unrestricted free agency in a few weeks, making it possibly more likely for them to be interested.

With so many other needs, can the Chicago Bears afford to spend big on a defensive tackle?

Well, yes. They can absolutely afford it financially, but with starters like Jaylon Johnson and Darnell Mooney also UFA’s, the question is who and what will they prioritize? Especially during a season in which so much is on the line for everyone in this Chicago Bears organization.

Last spring, the Bears drafted defensive tackles Gervon Dexter and Zacch Pickens, both of whom had decent rookie seasons and showed quite a bit of promise. The fact that they spent two picks on DT’s last year might deter them away from signing one to a mega-deal, with so many other holes to fill on the offense and defense.

Chicago Bears
Gervon Dexter could break out in 2024 after a promising rookie campaign

I’d see it most likely that the Bears go after a big name wide out if they don’t draft one, and those can be expensive. If they fail to retain cornerback Jaylon Johnson, that creates another massive hole after his very good season in 2023. With left tackle Tyron Smith also hitting the market, the Bears could invest even more into their offensive line by paying one of the best in the game.

However they decide to do it, this team needs to win more games in 2024, simply put. In a weak NFC conference, the playoffs shouldn’t be that far from reach.

 

messagebordbanner

For More Great Chicago Sports Content

Follow us on Twitter at @chicitysports23 for more great content. We appreciate you taking time to read our articles. To interact more with our community and keep up to date on the latest in Chicago sports news, JOIN OUR FREE FACEBOOK GROUP by CLICKING HERE

Share.
Profile scaled

Covering the #ChicagoBears here on ChiCitySports. My work has been featured on MSN, Yardbarker, and Gridiron Heroics. Follow me on Twitter @Band_207

Related Posts

Leave A Reply