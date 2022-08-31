Bruce Arians was on ESPN’s First take to talk football after the last week of the preseason and had an interesting take on some of the up-and-coming QBs in the NFL including Justin Fields.

Bruce Arians was asked who are the next great QBs that are among the game’s best young QBs in the NFL that could be on a level like Peyton Manning and he mentioned “Patrick Mahomes already being at that level, as well as Justin Herbert, Josh Allen, Justin Fields.”

Super Bowl champion coach Bruce Arians was asked who the next crop of superstar QB’s are. Check out his response. 👀 #DaBears #Bears pic.twitter.com/xvf4ibaqoB — Clay Harbor (@clayharbs82) August 31, 2022

That quote is arguably the most significant compliment Fields has received to date. Arians is putting Fields in a class by himself apart from the other second-year QBs in the NFL. While it remains to be seen if Bruce Arians’ prediction does indeed come true, Fields showed this preseason that he’ll be making more big plays this year than last year with his arm. Fields graded out as the highest graded QB among the preseason QBs by ProFootballFocus.

Arians is a Super Bowl-winning coach who is among the best coaches of the last 20 years in the NFL for what he did with the Arizona Cardinals and for winning a Super Bowl with the Tampa Bay Bucs and Tom Brady. Arians was also a key component of Ben Roethlisberger’s development into a two-time Super Bowl-winning QB in Pittsburgh. Arians was also with the Indianapolis Colts when Andrew Luck came up and performed at a high level early in his career. So Arians’ statement carries some weight when it comes to all-time great QBs.

If the Bears have the level of talent and production and consistency you see from the other QBs Arians mentioned, then the Bears will be in the playoffs sooner rather than later because Fields will be one of the best QBs in the NFC under the age of 25.

