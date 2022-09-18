Kostas Antetokounmpo, the brother of Milwaukee Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo, is signing a training camp deal with the Chicago Bulls

The Chicago Bulls are set to bring an Antetokounmpo to training camp.



Kostas Antetokounmpo, the younger brother of former NBA MVP and Champion, Giannis, will compete for a two-way contract with the Windy City franchise.

Malcolm Hill, who held a two-way contract with the Bulls last season, and Carlik Jones, who played for the Bulls at the Summer League in Las Vegas, are among the other players expected to compete for a two-way contract.



Kostas, a 6-foot-10-inch power forward, appeared in 15 games with the Los Angeles Lakers last season. He has played in 22 career NBA games, including a stint with the Dallas Mavericks, and owns career averages of 1 point and 1 rebound.

Free agent Kostas Antetokounmpo is signing a training camp deal with the Chicago Bulls and will compete for a two-way spot, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium. Antetokounmpo spent three seasons with the Lakers and Mavericks and played for Greece in EuroBasket this summer. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) September 18, 2022

He spent the summer playing for Greece alongside his brothers, Giannis and Thanasis Antetokounmpo, during the EuroBasket tournament, where he averaged 5.8 points on 69.2 percent shooting from the field.



His older brother, Giannis, is a six-time All-Star, two-time most valuable player, NBA Finals MVP. He also led the Milwaukee Bucks to the 2020-21 championship.



Should he earn the two-way spot with the Bulls, he will likely spend the majority of his time with the G League’s Windy City Bulls.



The Bulls begin training camp by the end of September.





For More Great Chicago Sports Content

Follow us on Twitter at @chicitysports23 for more great content. We appreciate you taking time to read our articles. To interact more with our community and keep up to date on the latest in Chicago sports news, JOIN OUR FREE FACEBOOK GROUP by CLICKING HERE