The Chicago Bulls’ guard Lonzo Ball is set to undergo a third surgery on his left knee.

What started as a promising figure in the Bulls immediate future has turned into a unfortunate situation as guard Lonzo Ball is going to have his third surgery in 14 months on his left knee. This procedure could sideline Ball for most if not all of the 2023-24 season according to The Athletics’ Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania).

Chicago Bulls guard Lonzo Ball will undergo a third surgery on his left knee that is expected to cost him most, if not all, of the 2023-24 season, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium. The sides are optimistic of the procedure reviving Ball's career. 🙏🏽 — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) March 16, 2023

Ball has not played in a game since injuring his knee on January 2022, and has only played 35 games for the Bulls since he signed his three year deal in August 2021.

Bad news on the Bulls front as they have been struggling to find an answer in the point position. Recently signing Patrick Beverly to fill that void. While missing the season in 2023-24 could hurt the Bulls, the feeling around the situation is that the priority is reviving Balls’ career.

Prior to the injuring, Lonzo Ball was averaging 13.0 points, 5.1 assist, and 1.8 steals and played an average of 34 minutes per game. The Chicago Bulls fighting for a spot in the Eastern Conference play-in tournament at 31-37 putting them in the 11th spot in the standings.

