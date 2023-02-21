Patrick Beverley comes home to Chicago after signing with Bulls

The Chicago Bulls added a much-needed veteran to the roster as they hope to make a playoff push in the final few months of the season with the signing of Patrick Beverley.

The former Los Angeles Lakers guard was traded and then bought out of his contract, allowing him to sign anywhere. And his decision came down to the Chicago Bulls and a Western Conference powerhouse in the Golden State Warriors.Beverley discussed the specifics of the same during a Pat Bev Podcast episode.

According to Pat Bev Podcast “It was between Golden State and the Bulls,” he said. “The Bulls have been after me for the last couple of years. I f–k with (Bulls head coach) Billy Donovan, I really do. I like his structure, I like how he goes about things. So I couldn’t say no to that”.

Patrick Beverley, who was born and reared in Chicago, claimed that as a youngster, he had a fantasy of joining the Bulls. He continued by expressing his joy at the chance to represent his hometown team, spend time with family, and drive his children to school.

Beverley had a sluggish start to this season with the Lakers, but she had improved recently. In 27 games since December 9, he has shot.474/.424/.759 for an average of 7.9 points and 2.7 assists (27.3 MPG). Even so, Los Angeles chose to send him to Orlando in a last-minute deal for Mohamed Bamba, and the Magic and he later came to a buyout agreement.

Even the prospect of Patrick Beverley joining any team was enticing. Beverley could only function as a backup in a position akin to Gary Payton II’s in the Golden State system. Beverley would be a good replacement for Payton given that he will be out for a considerable amount of time.

Chicago, on the other hand, would be a more sentimental choice in this case. Beverley, a native of Chicago, will play for the Bulls in his hometown. Pat Bev could provide a lot of assistance in the guard rotation and serve as a leader while also taking into account Chicago’s deteriorating guard issue.

