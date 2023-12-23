Cairo Santos will be in Chicago for the foreseeable future.

Cairo Santos will kick field goals for the Chicago Bears for many years to come.

Cairo Santos, who has been with the organization for four years, has established himself as the most accurate kicker in franchise history. Santos has made 91.2 percent of his field goal attempts and 92.7 percent of his extra point attempts since rejoining the Bears in 2020 (he had a two-game stint with the team in 2017).

Chicago and Cairo Santos have agreed to a four-year, $16 million extension that includes $9.5 million guaranteed, according to Brad Biggs

In Chicago, Santos has resurrected his career. He bounced around the NFL for a few years after spending his first three-plus seasons as the Chiefs’ primary kicker. Santos spent time with the Chiefs, Bears, Jets, Rams, and Buccaneers between 2017 and 2019, connecting on only 68.8 percent of his field goals. As previously stated, he’s been far more dependable in Chicago, and the Bears are rewarding his dependability with a long-term contract.

In 2023, the 32-year-old has remained dependable. Santos has made 27 of 29 field goal attempts (93.1 percent) and 24 of 26 XP attempts (92.3 percent) in 14 games. Santos has also converted 10-straight field goals from at least 50 yards, the NFL’s longest active streak.

This is the fourth contract extension given out by general manager Ryan Poles this season. Tight end Cole Kmet, defensive end Montez Sweat, and defensive tackle Andrew Billings were also extended by the Bears.

This offseason, the Bears must make a big decision about cornerback Jaylon Johnson, who is in his contract year and due for a big payday — whether from the Bears or another team in free agency.

