Caleb Williams, a top quarterback prospect, denied rumors that he was unwilling to play for the Bears and had no intention of navigating his way to another team. Instead, he said he was looking forward to meeting with them at the NFL scouting combine on Wednesday and would welcome the opportunity to be drafted.

Caleb Williams talked publicly for the first time since declaring for the draft, in an interview with ESPN published on Wednesday. After two outstanding seasons at USC, including the Heisman Trophy in 2022, he has long been considered the draft’s top choice.

Speaking to ESPN’s Pete Thamel over the phone, Williams discussed the possibility of going first overall to the Bears, saying:

“If I get drafted by the Bears, I’ll be excited,” he said. “If they trade the pick, and I get drafted by someone else, I’m just as excited. Speaking about Chicago, they have a talented team, a talented offense and defense. For anyone to be in that situation, I think they’d be excited”

“I’m not pushing any agenda,” Williams continued. “At the end of the day, the Bears have the last say. Regardless of how I feel, I’m not pushing an agenda of, ‘Yeah, I want to go. Or no, I don’t want to go.’ I’m excited for whatever comes.”

Caleb Williams threw 72 touchdown passes and 10 interceptions during his two years at USC. Last season, he averaged 302.8 yards passing per game while completing 68.6% of his throws.

While the Bears underperformed last season, they are far ahead of most clubs who would select first in the draft. Their own pick is No. 9 after going 7-10 last season; the top pick was acquired through a trade with the Panthers last year.

The Bears could still trade the choice to land Williams with another team, but it seems doubtful at this point in the process. Whatever happens, Williams appears to be prepared to get right in with whichever team selects him as this year’s top draft pick.

