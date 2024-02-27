REPORT: Justin Fields trade value for Chicago Bears appears to be falling fast at 2024 NFL Combine

The expected value the Chicago Bears can receive for trading Justin Fields appears to be falling at the start of the 2024 NFL Scouting Combine. Comments from general manager Ryan Poles and Matt Eberflus on Tuesday indicated the team was leaning toward trading Fields and drafting a quarterback.

Justin Fields’ trade value was estimated in the first round

As previously discussed on CCS, a report last Tuesday by Bleacher Report’s Jordan Schultz put Fields’ trade value at a late first-round pick before the combine. That was up from where league executives saw Fields value during the 2023 season.

Fields trade value is now reportedly closer to where it was during the season.

The Chicago Bears likely can’t fetch a first for Fields now

According to Mike Florio with NBC Sports, Fields’ expected trade value would be closer to a second-round pick with a conditional pick next spring:

One league source suggested on Tuesday that the Bears should be looking for a second-round pick in 2024 and a conditional pick in 2025, based on his performance this season.

It’s hard to trade losers for as much as winners

Florio’s report came after Eberflus reminded the world what Fields struggled at–winning. Eberflus said he wanted a quarterback capable of sustaining drives and scoring, especially in the fourth quarter and in the two-minute offense.

Those traits of Fields aren’t selling points to the Pittsburgh Steelers or Atlanta Falcons. And they could harm negotiations as Poles tries to put together a more fit team for their next quarterback.

