The Chicago Bears will host the Tennessee Titans on Sunday in their first game of the 2024 season, as all eyes will be on first overall selection Caleb William’s NFL debut. Since his time at USC, Williams has been compared to have as much potential as NFL MVP Patrick Mahomes by both fans and scouting analysts. Although the rookie signal-caller has been to the league’s best at the position, it is another quarterback that has recently taken his team to the Super Bowl that the Bears’ starter needs to be like in 2024.

Caleb Williams has a similar offensive setup and opportunity that Brock Purdy Does in San Francisco

Fans and the media see Caleb Williams’ potential as high as Mahomes because of his elite-level arm strength, ability to improvise, and mobility. However, to begin his rookie campaign, the Bears’ rookie signal-caller will need to be like San Francisco 49ers’ quarterback Brock Purdy, who has silently be one of the league’s best over the past two seasons.

It may not be something that Chicago fans want to hear because the difference between Purdy and Mahomes is vastly different, but the 49ers’ passer is a winner because of how he takes advantage of what surrounds him on offense rather than being the focal point of the offense.

Purdy and Caleb Williams couldn’t be more vastly different from one another as one player was taken with last selection in the 2022 NFL Draft while the other was selected first overall in 2024. The 49ers’ quarterback has been one of the most efficient quarterbacks in the league during his short two-year career as he has complied 17-4 record as a starter, while throwing 44 touchdowns to only 15 interceptions over 21 starts. Purdy has quietly been a significant contributor to the 49ers, helping the team reach the NFC championship in 2022 and Super Bowl 58 last season.

This past offseason, Bears’ general manager Ryan Poles worked relentlessly to overhaul the team’s offense with the signing running back D’Andre Swift, trading for wide receiver Keenan Allen, and drafting rookie Rome Odunze, while adding other pieces. With two perennial 1,000-yard receivers, a rookie pass-catcher who was seen as potentially the best talent at his position in the 2024 NFL Draft, and a 1,000-yard running back, Chicago’s offense as a similar makeup to that of the 49ers. The 49ers have a slew of either All-Pro, Pro Bowl, or 1,000-yard players at the skill positions including George Kittle, Deebo Samuel, Brandon Aiyuk, and Christian McCaffrey.

It is the collection of these talented players that have made the 49ers one of the most explosive offenses in the NFL the last few years, with Purdy’s development taking a massive leap from 2022 to 2023. Purdy, under the guidance of head coach Kyle Shanahan, has been efficient by taking what opposing defenses are giving and not trying to make the big play over and over again. With the plethora of talent on offense, San Francisco’s quarterback isn’t locking on to one wide receiver, running back, or tight end over and over again, but incorporating all pieces to keep offensive drives alive.

The incorporation of all pieces compared to the reliance on one or two pass-catchers is what Poles is striving for Caleb Williams to do in the new offense he has built this past offseason. Caleb Williams, while at USC in 2023, garnered a bad reputation due to constantly turning down the safe throw in favor for making a razzle dazzle deep throw, which although was successful, was concerning as it became an overreliance. Chicago’s goal with their rookie quarterback is to have him succeed by throwing from the pocket before having to rely on his immense talent to create a play.

Caleb Williams needs to be Efficient and not explosive during his rookie season

It is the need of learning how to play the quarterback position in his rookie season that is the most vital aspect to Caleb Williams’ rookie campaign. With new offensive coordinator Shane Waldron’s offensive scheme, Chicago’s rookie signal-caller should focus on making the right reads and throws that the scheme provides him. If there is a scenario where Williams has a play where Allen, Odunze, and DJ Moore draw the coverage of the defense downfield, it may be in his best interest to throw to tight end Cole Kmet underneath with space to run because it is the safe and efficient throw.

As Caleb Williams’ career progresses, he can play more like Mahomes by attempting the downfield throws when it may not be the safe throw because he has the confidence and experience to make the challenging pass. This is not to say that he shouldn’t make a downfield attempt this season, but only if it is there as the safe throw on a play and coverage has been busted. Caleb Williams, with the offensive talent surrounding him, should be able to have a higher completion percentage and quarterback rating if he strives to play efficient rather than explosive.

Although fans and some NFL analysts want and believe that Caleb Williams can break numerous rookie quarterback records, he is better off honing his craft and learning how to play the position during his inaugural season in the NFL. If he has games where he doesn’t have the eye-popping deep throws or an amazing stat line, it is ok if he played adequately and the Bears’ offense had a terrific day as a whole, resulting in a win. Williams can be different from Chicago’s last quarterback, Justin Fields, who never took advantage of the easy throws opposing defenses gave him, leading to him being inconsistent throughout his time with the team.

Caleb Williams’ NFL career will begin on Sunday against the Tennessee Titans, as his performance will dominate local and national media. Despite the constant comparisons to Mahomes, it is best for the Bears’ rookie quarterback to find success by simply understanding and executing Waldron’s offense in year one and allow the supporting cast around him to make plays.

Brock Purdy might not wow a lot of fans around the country with his play at the quarterback position, yet he has contributed in leading San Francisco’s offense deep into the playoffs with his efficiency, something Caleb Williams must strive to do in his rookie season.

Time will tell if Caleb Williams is the guy for Chicago or not but the returns early look pretty good.

