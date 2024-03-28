REPORT: Chicago Bears apparently didn’t trade for Keenan Allen to be a one-year rental, says ESPN’s Courtney Cronin

A few weeks ago, the Chicago Bears shocked everyone in the NFL world when they traded for All-Pro WR Keenan Allen. The former Charger was reportedly “shocked” when he found out he was headed to the Windy City, coming off one of his seasons statistically. Most fans and media members believe Allen is a one-year rental, due to him being a free agent next year and may warrant a decent sized contract.

When next off-season hits, Allen will be turning 33, and likely nearing the end of his career. The expectation is for him to test the market and potentially get one more ‘bigger’ contract, but what if he takes a smaller figure to stay with the Chicago Bears?

According to ESPN Chicago’s Courtney Cronin, the Bears want him to finish his career his Chicago. The one-year rental talk may just be talk after all.

"They [#Bears] didn't trade for Keenan Allen expecting him to be a short-term rental…. If all goes well he will finish his career in Chicago, it's just a matter of when they want to get that deal done." 📈 –@CourtneyRCronin via @ESPNChicago https://t.co/b0c7br5Wn2 — Sky Kruse (@KruseSports_) March 28, 2024

Like mentioned before, Allen is coming off a fantastic 2023-24 season. He tallied a career-high 108 receptions to go along with 7 touchdowns. He impressively did this in just 13 games due to an injury to his heel. Before the injury, Allen was on his way to a monster year.

Allen’s elite status is still going strong, as him and his new teammate D.J. Moore will look to form a scary tandem in Chicago. Adding DeAndre Swift to this offense will not hurt either.

Keenan Allen staying with the Chicago Bears past 2024 will likely depend on one key factor

Caleb Williams.

In the NFL, a wide receiver is only productive if the guy throwing him the ball is as well. With it likely being Williams, it’ll be interesting to see if Allen is patient with the rookie, or if his patience is tested. Mistakes will be made along the way, and after playing with the likes of Phillip Rivers and Justin Herbert for so long, Allen may not be ready for the potential growth period.

With that being said, if the kid can come in and light it up right off the bat with this offense, he’s going to make a lot of friends in that locker room, regardless of his nail polish color. With the Bears likely to add another receiver in the draft, Williams will have a plethora of talent around him.

For More Great Chicago Sports Content

Follow us on Twitter at @chicitysports23 for more great content. We appreciate you taking time to read our articles. To interact more with our community and keep up to date on the latest in Chicago sports news, JOIN OUR FREE FACEBOOK GROUP by CLICKING HERE