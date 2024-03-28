Trending
Subscribe For Updates
Bears

Chicago Bears insider reveals surprising reason GM Ryan Poles made the trade for Keenan Allen

Brandon MorneaultBy 3 Mins Read
Chicago Bears
The Chicago Bears have a new weapon on offense, former All-Pro Keenan Allen.

REPORT: Chicago Bears apparently didn’t trade for Keenan Allen to be a one-year rental, says ESPN’s Courtney Cronin

A few weeks ago, the Chicago Bears shocked everyone in the NFL world when they traded for All-Pro WR Keenan Allen. The former Charger was reportedly “shocked” when he found out he was headed to the Windy City, coming off one of his seasons statistically. Most fans and media members believe Allen is a one-year rental, due to him being a free agent next year and may warrant a decent sized contract.

When next off-season hits, Allen will be turning 33, and likely nearing the end of his career. The expectation is for him to test the market and potentially get one more ‘bigger’ contract, but what if he takes a smaller figure to stay with the Chicago Bears?

According to ESPN Chicago’s Courtney Cronin, the Bears want him to finish his career his Chicago. The one-year rental talk may just be talk after all.

Like mentioned before, Allen is coming off a fantastic 2023-24 season. He tallied a career-high 108 receptions to go along with 7 touchdowns. He impressively did this in just 13 games due to an injury to his heel. Before the injury, Allen was on his way to a monster year.

Allen’s elite status is still going strong, as him and his new teammate D.J. Moore will look to form a scary tandem in Chicago. Adding DeAndre Swift to this offense will not hurt either.

Keenan Allen staying with the Chicago Bears past 2024 will likely depend on one key factor

Caleb Williams.

In the NFL, a wide receiver is only productive if the guy throwing him the ball is as well. With it likely being Williams, it’ll be interesting to see if Allen is patient with the rookie, or if his patience is tested. Mistakes will be made along the way, and after playing with the likes of Phillip Rivers and Justin Herbert for so long, Allen may not be ready for the potential growth period.

Chicago Bears
Rome Odunze could form a great WR group in Chicago with DJ Moore and Keenan Allen

With that being said, if the kid can come in and light it up right off the bat with this offense, he’s going to make a lot of friends in that locker room, regardless of his nail polish color. With the Bears likely to add another receiver in the draft, Williams will have a plethora of talent around him.

Related content: Big-name ESPN analyst could lose job following Chicago Bears comment(s)

Chicago Bears
Could ESPN let go of former College Football star in favor of Jason Kelce?

 

 

 

 

messagebordbanner

For More Great Chicago Sports Content

Follow us on Twitter at @chicitysports23 for more great content. We appreciate you taking time to read our articles. To interact more with our community and keep up to date on the latest in Chicago sports news, JOIN OUR FREE FACEBOOK GROUP by CLICKING HERE

Share.
Profile scaled

Covering the #ChicagoBears here on ChiCitySports. My work has been featured on MSN, Yardbarker, and Gridiron Heroics. Follow me on Twitter @Band_207

Related Posts

Leave A Reply