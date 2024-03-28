Video of Caleb Williams at the USC Women’s basketball tournament has caused major online controversy

Recently USC quarterback and consensus number-one pick Caleb Williams went viral. Williams went viral because he was seen at a USC women’s basketball game having a good time, dancing in his seat and enjoying the game.

The internet, of course, made the following a huge deal. Williams’s fingernails appeared to be painted pink. He was also seen with a pink phone case and wallet. The internet, particularly X (formerly Twitter) had a major issue with all the pink.

ESPN’s Kyle Brandt went on a 5-minute speech defending Caleb Williams on Good Morning Football. Brandt covered why he was so angry about how the internet reacted to this video. Here is what Brandt had to say in defense of Caleb Williams.

Kyle Brandt’s epic rant

“I began seeing caveman Twitter come out with not just jokes but real authentic opinions and diatribes about Caleb’s personality and his tastes being a problem and becoming red flags. And then I got genuinely annoyed. I think number one because there is a big dollop of homophobia on top of it, and number two that image of him at that basketball game became this pied piper of horrible horrible takes that I started seeing after that. I just want to address some of those takes, again, that stem from a guy’s fingernails and phone. Take number one, I’ve seen this, “that’s not a leader of men.” You are a follower of sheep, let me say that to begin. The most important qualities in a leader are being confident, being secure with yourselves, being bold, and having everyone you are leading want to follow you. Find any teammate Caleb has had across toe major programs say anything bad about Caleb, let alone that he’s weird or eccentric.”

Brandt talks to Bears fans when dismissing take about Caleb Williams “not working” in the locker room

“Next take, I love this one, “that’s not going to work in the locker room.” Those are the words of the most basic bad radio caller to a terrible radio show in 1992. “That’s not going to work in the locker room,” what the hell do you know? Do you know DJ Moore? Do you know Cole Kmet? Do you know Darnell Wright? Do you know that the personalities and perspectives in this league have evolved dramatically. Did you know that the coach of the 2024 Bears is not Bill Parcels, this is a different time.”

Not a single fan knows what the Bears team will respond well to, why? Because none of them have been in that locker room and sat in at team meetings. Players want to win. If Williams is as good a leader as his college teammates say he is, the Bears will follow him, regardless of painted nails.

Brandt tackles the claim that Caleb Williams is “too Hollywood”

“Now, next take, this one is wheelhouse here. “He’s too Hollywood for the NFL.” He paints his nails pink, is that what you are riled up about? So what? Do you know what it is like to be 22-years-old living in LA with some fame and some money in your pocket? It’s intoxicating, you make some unconventional choices, believe me. Maybe things you look back and shake your head at later, it happens to the best of us.”

“He makes some bold choices, but he hasn’t made any mistakes, he is one of the very first ever self made multi-millionaire NFL prospects. He’s living in the entertainment capital of the world, three thousand miles from where he grew up. He’s one of the most visible athletes in a town that includes LeBron and Ohtani. And he never steps out of line, he never gets in trouble. He has never so much as shown up in the hazy background of a bad TMZ video. He’s been great as a player I think he’s been incredible as a human being. Have you ever read about what Kobe was like to be around as a young guy with talent and money in LA? Not easy. If you want to talk eccentric, read up on that. And don’t tell me I can’t compare Caleb to Kobe Bryant. He’s going to be the number one pick in the NFL draft, yes I can.”

Brandt is right, the NFL has changed in a game sense as well as a culture sense. Eccentric and “Hollywood” players can be found all around the NFL. This can be seen every Sunday when teams pull off elaborate choreographed celebrations after scoring touchdowns. That never would not fly “back in the day.”

There is also an old saying, “fortune favors the bold.” Caleb Williams is the definition of bold.

Brandt uses Dennis Rodman as an example to debunk “Caleb Williams won’t survive in Chicago”

“Another take that I saw, “Oh this is going to be fun, I can’t wait to watch Caleb and all his eccentricity try to work in the macho-est city in America.” Have you ever once been to Chicago? Even one time. Did you ever lay over in O Hare? I know that most of the country still thinks Bears fans are 30 year old SNL sketch. Chicago can be one of the most cultured and cosmopolitan cities in the world. Do you know what Chicago athlete, in my lifetime, after Michael, has caused the most excitement, most fervor, most hero worship in that city that had Chicagoans screaming in public when they’d see him?”

“This big tough macho guy. There he is, sensation people freaking out in the streets, going crazy in the United Center. That is Dennis Rodman at his own book signing in a wedding dress.”

This is a fantastic example by Brandt. Dennis Rodman is one of the Windy City’s most beloved and cherished sports icons. Rodman is the definition of eccentric and different, anyone who remembers the Bulls dynast will also remember Rodman’s antics.

When you win championships (which Rodman did), the fans will love any player, no matter how “different” or “weird” they may initially seem.

If Caleb Williams can win the Bears a Super Bowl at least once in his career, he will be a Bears legend. If not, he will fade into obscurity just like every other QB the Bears missed on in the past.

Brandt ends his 5 minute segment by ruthlessly blasting the Bears

“To most, maybe Caleb’s personality is a little unusual. You know what would be incredibly unusual? A Bears quarterback that wins a game anybody cares about. Thinks of it this way Bears fans, you’ve tried every other personality type, Jay cutler curmudgeon, Mitch Trubisky boy scout, Justin fields robot, Caleb Williams rockstar. Why not? And try to remember the last time you had a rockstar quarterback, you won a Super Bowl. It’s good that this quarterback is different. Because what’s never different is the result every single time you play the Packers.”

“And I’ll tell you what’s weird, you know what’s the weirdest thing about Caleb? That he’s going to be a Bears quarterback that is actually good. Yes Caleb Williams is out there, he’s out there way way way above every single other quarterback on every single board from every single expert on every single channel. He should be the number one pick, he’s going to be the number one pick. And when the pride and joy of Illinois the Chicago Bears call him and let him know on draft night, I hope he takes that call on his pink phone.”

The video of Brandt’s segment on Caleb Williams can be viewed in the embedded Tweet below.

Thoughts on Caleb Williams… pic.twitter.com/mOXFN5qek1 — Kyle Brandt (@KyleBrandt) March 28, 2024

Give Caleb Williams a chance

Caleb Williams is the best QB prospect the Bears have the chance at acquiring in a long time. Patrick Mahomes doesn’t count as he was not a highly touted prospect before the draft.

Williams’ physical talent is not debatable. He can throw every pass necessary for an elite NFL offense. He can play well in and out of structure, on the run or from the pocket. He has everything a team could want from a physicality standpoint.

Fans online are already writing off Caleb Williams as a bust. What for? He hasn’t played a single snap in the NFL. If Williams doesn’t work out, the Bears will be headed for another rebuild. The 2025 QB class looks to be very shallow.

Unless the Bears could snatch some random veteran QB out of free agency, the option in the next few years are very limited. Ryan Poles has invested heavily in the offense to make it as friendly to a rookie QB as possible.

Williams deserves a chance, if he cannot prove he is the future of the Bears with the new roster, he never will. He has a prime opportunity, the time is now. The Bears future could change in the 2024 season and it all relies on Caleb Williams being a success.

