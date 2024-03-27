Caleb Williams being shown on TV at the USC women’s basketball game drew the attention of the internet

The Chicago Bears are continuing the process of evaluating quarterbacks in the 2024 NFL draft but all signs point to them taking Caleb Williams at No. 1 overall. At this point, it would be shocking NOT to see Williams be the No. 1 pick in the draft.

And with the hype coming out of USC, the spotlight is already on Caleb Williams for the bright lights of Chicago. That includes both positive and negative.

While most of the fan base sees this as a big positive, there is a sector that is still nitpicking everything that Williams does. That included Tuesday night when he was shown on TV at the USC women’s basketball game. And fans were quick to point out that his nails were painted and he had a pink phone case:

The reactions went as you would imagine as people were not happy for some reason:

Caleb Williams seems to be too busy painting his nails and waiving around his pink phone case to produce a press release or provide relief for the victims of the Baltimore bridge’s collapse. Not my number 1 pick. — John Stamos (@John567559072) March 27, 2024

Whew buddy y’all thought they hated Cam Newton’s hats wait until this man’s first bad game https://t.co/yMZLv1Di4O — Primetime Carolina (@primetimecar) March 26, 2024

Idc about the zestiness and shit. Fuck the bears and I hope he busts. https://t.co/WmvNMMqB0H — xavi🐈‍⬛🐔🐝⛈️👑 (@DBBulldozer) March 27, 2024

Right when y’all thought Mahomes was zesty, Caleb gonna make y’all real uncomfortable lmao https://t.co/rP6qLI1xye — Paolo Torio (@boogirss) March 26, 2024

There’s good news though. A LOT of people were defending Williams and rightfully so. Because, honestly who the hell cares?

The way people are talking about Caleb Williams is very strange. Ultimately, a lot of bigotry and homophobia is being spewed online. I don’t really get it. Guy paints his nails and had a pink phone case. What’s the issue? I see none. I only see insecure men online. — Trey (@Trey_Mitchell3) March 27, 2024

Caleb Williams being a story every time he does *literally anything* is what I expected this year. Chicago is a MASSIVE brand. I just hope his phone case choices stop provoking such massive reactions eventually lol. Dude doesn’t even need to dress like Cam to get Cam press 😂 — Robert Schmitz (@robertkschmitz) March 27, 2024

For anyone confused as to why Caleb Williams has a pink phone case, you obviously didn’t watch his game vs Nevada when he was mic’d up… 🔊 pic.twitter.com/Gc4beqewgu — 𝔹𝕦𝕔𝕜 ℕ𝕒𝕜𝕖𝕕 (@bukknaked) March 27, 2024

Why do people care that Caleb Williams has a pink phone case?

Y’all are weird — Madelyn (@Madelynt212) March 26, 2024

People will watch Caleb Williams do amazing things on a football field then say “he can’t read a defense!” because they don’t like how he paints his nails and has a pink phone case pic.twitter.com/WOwGtK5bvx — SASAKI ➡️ NYM (@Breece4MVP) March 27, 2024

It really shouldn’t matter what Caleb Williams does

It’s 2024 and we really should be past all of this now. But it’s the internet and it will always be there as long as the internet exists. The pressure of playing in Chicago, being the top quarterback in this draft class and the fan bases’ love for Justin Fields who was traded all played a part.

It seems like people are just looking for a reason to hate on Williams because they can’t find it on the football field. There’s no denying that Caleb Williams’ skill set on the football field and what he can bring to the bears, a team that is ready to make a push for the playoffs. But there’s the off-field stuff that seems to get the attention of everyone.

The bottom line is that the Bears are going to take Williams No. 1 overall, as they should. And his play will do the talking in the end.

