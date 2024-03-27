Trending
Caleb Williams news

The internet reacts to viral photo of Caleb Williams pink phone case and painted nails

Caleb Williams

Caleb Williams being shown on TV at the USC women’s basketball game drew the attention of the internet

The Chicago Bears are continuing the process of evaluating quarterbacks in the 2024 NFL draft but all signs point to them taking Caleb Williams at No. 1 overall. At this point, it would be shocking NOT to see Williams be the No. 1 pick in the draft.

And with the hype coming out of USC, the spotlight is already on Caleb Williams for the bright lights of Chicago. That includes both positive and negative.

While most of the fan base sees this as a big positive, there is a sector that is still nitpicking everything that Williams does. That included Tuesday night when he was shown on TV at the USC women’s basketball game. And fans were quick to point out that his nails were painted and he had a pink phone case:

The reactions went as you would imagine as people were not happy for some reason:

There’s good news though. A LOT of people were defending Williams and rightfully so. Because, honestly who the hell cares?

 

 

It really shouldn’t matter what Caleb Williams does

Chicago Bears Caleb Williams Justin Fields
Joe Camporeale-USA TODAY Sports

It’s 2024 and we really should be past all of this now. But it’s the internet and it will always be there as long as the internet exists. The pressure of playing in Chicago, being the top quarterback in this draft class and the fan bases’ love for Justin Fields who was traded all played a part.

It seems like people are just looking for a reason to hate on Williams because they can’t find it on the football field. There’s no denying that Caleb Williams’ skill set on the football field and what he can bring to the bears, a team that is ready to make a push for the playoffs. But there’s the off-field stuff that seems to get the attention of everyone.

The bottom line is that the Bears are going to take Williams No. 1 overall, as they should. And his play will do the talking in the end.

