Caleb Williams ROASTS Barstool Sports Employee on Social Media after ‘Pink Phone’ Debacle

Check it out: 2024 NFL Draft prospect Caleb Williams roasts Barstool Sports employee after post on X

One of the most polarizing athletes in the world right now is former USC QB, and likely future Chicago Bears QB Caleb Williams. With the draft just weeks away now, the hype and talk around Williams has been at an all-time high, and some of the conversation doesn’t even revolve around his play on the field.

For some reason, the NFL community online hasn’t taken it easy on Caleb Williams lately. Whether it be his painted nails, him evading combine drills, or his wild photo shoots; social media has had a field day with it all.

However, it seems Caleb has fired back to a particular Barstool Sports employee after a post on the social media platform X surfaced showing Williams holding a pink phone and a pink wallet. Jack McGuire took a shot at Williams for all of his pink attire, for whatever reason.

Your pfp is crazy ngl. — Caleb Williams (@CALEBcsw) March 26, 2024

If you’re unfamiliar with the acronym ‘pfp’, it means profile picture.

I truly wonder why this is such a talked about thing in the sports world at the moment. With this potentially great QB class coming in, shouldn’t people be focusing on his play first and foremost? We’ve seen legendary athletes like Dennis Rodman express himself in a different way, so why are we acting like this is something new?

The Caleb Williams discourse has just become too much of a non-football conversation. With the draft so close, reasoning for some Bears fans not wanting to take Williams first overall almost always seem non-football related. It’s a strange trend that seems to be going on.

Shortly after Williams tweeted his response, McGuire posted a video regarding the entire situation. He took another few shots at Williams in this video as well.

Today, Caleb Williams destroyed me. All good men must punch back. Even when they know they’re going to lose. This is my response. Please watch until the end. @CALEBcsw pic.twitter.com/gsDVJI89zc — Jack McGuire (@JackMacCFB) March 26, 2024

Hopefully this will all stop when he gets drafted (it likely won’t).

Related Chicago Bears content: Jaquan Brisker sets up meeting in California with team

For More Great Chicago Sports Content

Follow us on Twitter at @chicitysports23 for more great content. We appreciate you taking time to read our articles. To interact more with our community and keep up to date on the latest in Chicago sports news, JOIN OUR FREE FACEBOOK GROUP by CLICKING HERE