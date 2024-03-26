Chicago Bears: Matt Eberflus’ defense is already working on ways to tackle with new NFL rules in place

Chicago Bears HC Matt Eberflus says Jaquan Brisker, secondary of defense is getting together in California for workout

The Chicago Bears and the rest of the NFL will have to adjust to a massive rule change that was implemented over the past owners meeting. The controversial “hip-drop tackle” was banned by the NFL, and if it happens in a game, it will be a 15-yard penalty, and fines will likely occur after. NFL defenders were up in arms after the news dropped.

In case you’re wondering what the hip-drop tackle is, the NFL says it involves a swivel technique in which a player “grabs the runner with both hands or wraps the runner with both arms” and “unweights himself by swiveling and dropping his hips and/or lower body, landing on and trapping the runner’s legs at or below the knee.”

There will be a major adjustment period for all NFL defenses this off-season, as players will now need to change the way they tackle once again, as the NFL seems to be headed towards an offense-heavy league with this rule change.

With that being said, it appears that members of this Chicago Bears defense are already planning to get together and work on things as a group. According to head coach Matt Eberflus, Jaquan Brisker has organized a workout for the entire secondary in California, as they work on gaining some chemistry before the upcoming season.

Adam Hoge of the CHGO Bears Podcast posted on X about Eberflus addressing this situation. He also mentions newcomers Kevin Byard’s fit with the team.

Matt Eberflus tells me the entire #Bears secondary is getting together in California “as we speak” to workout together. Jaquan Brisker put it together. Flus is excited about Kevin Byard’s fit with the existing unit. pic.twitter.com/cLjJ7S67cb — Adam Hoge (@AdamHoge) March 26, 2024

The Chicago Bears will need to do a lot of work this off-season to continue building the culture

A big part of building a NFL powerhouse, or just a successful organization in general, is the culture for and around your employees or players.

After coaches get fired, it’s common to hear players complain about the lack of culture or team chemistry the coach has or had with a team. Current head coach Matt Eberflus has had some stories surface in the past, but with an off-season full of moving parts and new faces, he has a chance to rebuild this “broken home.”

Brisker coming to the forefront and organizing this meeting says everything you need to know about the young safety. His commitment to winning, this team, and this city should be admired by the entire locker room. Hopefully the younger guys like Tyrique Stevenson and Kyler Gordon follow his lead this offseason, and this type of energy trickles down through the entire team.

These are the types of “good reports” you like to see if you’re a fan of the Chicago Bears.

