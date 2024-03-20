BREAKING: Chicago Bears lose running back to Cleveland Browns in free agency

BREAKING: Cleveland Browns sign former Chicago Bears running back D’Onta Foreman to unknown deal

With the plethora of clips set to come out from Caleb Williams’ pro-day later this afternoon, it is set to be a big day for the Bears organization. Almost all of the front office representatives are in attendance in Southern California to watch their future QB1 throw the ball around the field.

As free agency dies down, focus has turned to the 2024 NFL draft. Big names are set to meet with the Bears, like Dallas Turner from Alabama, as the team begins to overlook all their options.

However, more news has come out today about the Chicago Bears regarding free agency, as they have lost a depth piece that wasn’t expected to make it back onto the team. According to Ian Rapoport, the Cleveland Browns have signed former Bears RB D’Onta Foreman to a deal.

More depth in Cleveland: The #Browns are signing former #Bears RB D’Onta Foreman, source said. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) March 20, 2024

Foreman will be a depth piece in Cleveland behind Nick Chubb and Jerome Ford. He had a decent season last year for the Bears, as he ran for 425 yards and 4 touchdowns.

The Bears not retaining Foreman doesn’t really come as a surprise, as the team signed DeAndre Swift to a deal earlier this off-season. They also still have Khalil Herbert, and second year power back Roschon Johnson, so their really wasn’t a spot on this team for Foreman.

