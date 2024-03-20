REPORT: Chicago Bears still have 1 major concern about Caleb Williams after USC pro day

The Chicago Bears have one major question about Caleb Williams following his workout Wednesday at the USC pro day. Williams, who was televised by NFL+, threw to USC wide receivers and running backs.

Caleb Williams was the star of the show at the USC Pro Day

That’s what the fans saw, at least.

The Bears had several people in the scouting department, front office, and coaching staff present to meet with Williams. They even brought along recently acquired Keenan Allen to USC.

According to Brad Biggs with the Chicago Tribune, the Bears met with Williams and his USC teammates on Monday and Tuesday. They were impressed with what they saw and heard about Williams, including his attention to detail when talking about football.

The Chicago Bears have one important concern left

However, there is one issue that remains. Williams did not participate in the medical examination part of the NFL Combine in addition to the physical workout. While Williams was mostly impressive at the USC pro day, despite, by his own admission, overthrowing two passes and underthrowing one, Williams has yet to give his medicals to the Bears.

Caleb Williams ends his workout with a bomb. #Bears# pic.twitter.com/Z60Z9rDaeB — Jordan Sigler (@JordanSig) March 20, 2024

Briggs reports the Bears might not be even close to finalizing their decision on Williams until they host him on a top-30 visit. And that might not happen until the second week of April. The Bears will specifically need to check up on Williams’ hamstring:

“There is remaining business. The team needs to host Williams on a top-30 visit to Halas Hall and put him through a medical examination. They don’t expect any surprises — the only injury issue he had in college was a minor hamstring injury. That visit probably won’t happen until the first or second week of April. It’s an exciting time inside Halas Hall. There’s a strong belief the team has made meaningful improvement in a lot of areas of the roster, laying a foundation for success. The missing piece, and it’s maybe the oldest sports story in Chicago, is the quarterback.”

The Bears will check out other quarterbacks in the next few weeks

Until then, the Bears will do their due diligence on other top quarterbacks in the draft. They need to find a backup plan for Williams at quarterback because they traded away Justin Fields on Saturday. On Friday, the Bears will check out J.J. McCarthy at Michigan’s pro day.

