Chicago Bears CB Jaylon Johnson After Justin Fields Trade: Tyson Bagent Is Our QB1

Chicago Bears cornerback Jaylon Johnson predicted what quarterback he would face in training camp when the No. 1 units face off. Spoiler: It’s not Caleb Williams.

The Chicago Bears are expected to take Caleb Williams

The Bears are expected to take Williams with the No. 1 pick in the 2024 NFL Draft. But until the evening of April 25th, everything about the Bears’ future at quarterback is pure speculation. As of now, the Bears have a QB1 on the roster following the Bears trade of Justin Fields to the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Many Bears players appeared frustrated following the trade. But the team is moving on with their new reality.

Tyson Bagent is QB1 now

During an appearance on Up & Adams, Johnson was asked about the new reality of life after FIelds. Kay Adams asked Johnson who would throw the ball to newly acquired wide receiver Keenan Allen in training camp.

“Ha, you’re trying to set me up,” Johnson said, laughing. “Who’s throwing [Allen] the ball? I know right now we have Tyson Bagent, for sure. I feel like he’ll be the one.”

Who's throwing Keenan (Allen) the ball in training camp? "Right now we got Tyson Bagent…" Well played @NBAxJay1 😅@heykayadams pic.twitter.com/hSqn6OUdWX — Up & Adams (@UpAndAdamsShow) March 20, 2024

Johnson can’t say anything else until the Bears make a change to their depth chart. Should the Bears select Williams, the quarterback will have to earn his starting spot before September.

Johnson knew the trade was coming

Adams asked about Johnson’s thoughts on the Fields trade. Johnson said he had time to “digest” the trade before it happened because he knew Fields would be gone when the front office chose not to shut down questions and rumors regarding a trade after the conclusion of the season. Johnson said he was still bummed when he saw the news was official.

Johnson said he’s excited to learn more about Williams if the Bears draft him. He said the players in the Bears locker room will support Williams or any quarterback drafted because they want the team to succeed.

The long-term interest of the Bears is important to Johnson. He recently signed a four-year deal worth $76 million.

