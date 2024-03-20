REPORT: Chicago Bears to have pre-draft visit with former Alabama EDGE rusher Dallas Turner

The Chicago Bears currently hold the 1st and 9th overall selections in the 2024 NFL draft.

As we know, things can change in the blink of an eye in the NFL, and the Bears could trade down. With only 4 selections during the entire draft in their pocket, trading back seems like a high possibility. However, if they are really interested in a certain guy and he’s there at 9, it’s possible they stay there and take him.

A potential candidate for the 9th overall selection is Dallas Turner, an EDGE rusher who dominated the SEC for Alabama last year, and could be the first defensive player off the board in the 2024 NFL draft. He’s a guy I personally am very high on, as you can read my latest mock draft linked here, and my reasoning for taking Turner.

Paring up Turner with Montez Sweat must be an intriguing thought in the minds of Ryan Poles and Matt Eberflus, as this Bears pass rush could go from mediocre to great in the span of just one off-season. Turner is a high-motor, electric athlete who is next in the line of good Alabama defenders under Nick Saban.

Last season, Turner had 53 tackles and 10 sacks, winning Defensive Player of the Year in the SEC, and helping lead the Crimson Tide to another College Football Playoff berth. He also forced 2 fumbles.

Earlier today, at Alabama’s pro day, NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero caught up with Dallas Turner. He asked him about his pre-draft visit plans, and Turner proceeded to tell him that he indeed has a visit scheduled with the Chicago Bears, Atlanta Falcons, and Minnesota Vikings.

Alabama edge Dallas Turner — who could be the first defensive player off the board — told me he has upcoming pre-draft visits with, among others, the #Bears (Nos. 1 and 9 overall picks), #Falcons (8) and #Vikings (11 and 23). See the interview later on @nflnetwork pic.twitter.com/hjjarYZsv7 — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) March 20, 2024

The Falcons select at 8, one pick before the Chicago Bears. The interest that they have in Turner is reportedly legit, so watch for Atlanta to swoop in and steal one of the Bears favorite prospects.

There are, however, more elite pass rushers in this draft that could interest the Bears early on.

If Dallas Turner is selected at 8 to the Falcons, could the Chicago Bears take a different EDGE rusher?

If Turner does indeed get selected before the Chicago Bears have a chance to get him, it’s very likely that they trade back. There are still some holes on this roster, and with free agency coming to an slow end, the draft becomes the main focus for most of these organizations.

A name to watch out for is Florida State’s Jared Verse, another EDGE rusher who racked up a whopping 18 sacks over the last two seasons for the Seminoles. Although his stock has dipped a bit since the beginning of the season, Verse will likely be a mid-first round selection. The Bears certainly have interest.

Laiatu Latu is another guy to keep your eye on, as the UCLA EDGE is another force of nature who could interest the Bears. Pairing up any one of these guys with Sweat and company would do wonders for the pass rush, and the defense as whole.

