Chicago Bears star offensive player explains how upset he was after Justin Fields trade

Chicago Bears star tight end Cole Kmet shares his raw reaction to Justin Fields trade

Chicago Bears fans across the country are still reacting to the Justin Fields trade that occurred this past weekend, when they sent Fields to the Pittsburgh Steelers for a 2025 6th-round pick, that could turn into a 4th based on playing time. The compensation was very minimal and didn’t meet most fans expectations, and I doubt it met the teams.

The way Ryan Poles approached the situation was all wrong from the very beginning. From demanding first round picks and more, he quickly realized that the interest in Fields across the league was not as big as he may have seemed it was early on.

Most of the Chicago Bears players were upset too. D.J. Moore, Jaquan Brisker, and more players took to social media after the trade, and made it apparent they were not happy with how the whole situation unfolded. This was expected as many players previously shared their want for Fields to be the starter.

Even star tight end Cole Kmet shared his raw emotions in the moments of him finding out about the trade.

Appearing on the CHGO Bears podcast on Tuesday morning, Kmet shared it was really upset to lose Fields as the two were close friends. He also mentioned how excited he was for Fields’ next chapter in Pittsburgh.

It was really upsetting that it (Fields trade) finally came to that. But you kind of felt like that was the writing on the wall.

Kmet then shared that he cancelled his St. Patricks Day plans because of how upset he was.

I was planning to hit the city and go out, but then I got a call from Flus and the people with the Bears, and decided to stay in after they revealed the news about Justin.

The Chicago Bears certainly did right by Fields, reportedly trading him to a destination in which he preferred, turning down better offers from other teams to do so. Fans that are upset with the compensation may not have a reason to be after hearing that the organization tried to do their best to help Fields find a good situation.

Will the Chicago Bears regret trading Justin Fields in favor of USC’s Caleb Williams?

Time will tell when it comes to that answer, but I believe the move made sense for both parties.

Fields needed a fresh start in a new situation. He’ll get to learn from the great coach Mike Tomlin, and play behind Super Bowl Champion Russell Wilson. The Steelers organization is a historic one, and if Tomlin can’t ‘fix’ him, it’s likely no one can.

From the Bears perspective, they have the first overall pick, and they just can’t afford to pass on another potential star quarterback. Williams provides all the physical tools needed to be a star QB in the NFL, it will come down to his mentality and intellect if he wants to be great at the next level.

The locker room will need to stay focused and buy into what the Chicago Bears are selling with Caleb Williams, or this all could get ugly and in a short time.

