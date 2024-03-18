2024 NFL draft: Chicago Bears could find their Darnell Wright on the left side

2024 NFL draft news: OT Taliese Fuaga could emerge as potential draft pick for Chicago Bears

The 2024 NFL draft is getting closer and closer each day, as so many questions will finally be answered. Bears fans have long awaited these debates to be put to rest. Will Caleb Williams be the next QB in Chicago? Will Poles target a wide receiver early? Is trading back a legit option at this point, after the league saw how one-sided that Justin Fields trade was?

We won’t truly know until late April, so let the speculations continue. Mock drafts, trade rumors and everything alike.

One interesting storyline to follow for the Chicago Bears is the likelihood that they draft an offensive tackle early, as the jury is still out on 2022 5th round pick Braxton Jones, who’s the teams current starting left tackle. He missed 6 games last season with a neck injury.

While Jones hasn’t been the worst offensive lineman during his tenure, an upgrade may be necessary to take this line to the next level. Jones will be a free agent after the 2025 season, and behind him the Bears currently lack a ton of depth. Is it possible that Poles could use a 2024 NFL draft pick on a tackle? With the limited selections currently at their disposal, it may be hard to justify with other needs.

A name to keep an eye on if they do indeed select a tackle is Taliese Fuaga from Oregon State. Standing 6 feet 6 inches and weighing in at 324 pounds, Fuaga is a force of nature who is soaring up draft boards after an impressive showing at the combine.

Taliese Fuaga is very talented. He’s got a strong, NFL ready frame, and is an absolute tank in the rushing attack. On film he looks aggressive, but also very calculated in his blocking decisions. Fuaga also seems to offer the gift of versatility, and may be able to play anywhere on the entire offensive line. That itself is a huge attribute at the next level, especially in the trenches.

2024 NFL draft prospect Taliese Fuaga is VERY similar to Darnell Wright; Should Poles invest another high pick in the OL?

If the Bears don’t trade back from the 9 spot in the 2024 NFL draft, they’ll have their pick at a surplus of talent. Elite wide receivers will likely be on the board, EDGE rushers Dallas Turner could be there, or another offensive lineman could have their attention.

Earlier in the month, I wrote an article linked here about how Fuaga looks up and admires Bears RT Darnell Wright. How fitting it would be to draft Fuaga and put the two together? It certainly has to be on the mind of Bears scouts, especially with the likelihood they draft a QB first overall. You need to protect your prize.

The Bears are certainly interested. They sent FIVE representatives to Oregon State’s pro day a week ago.

Take a look at each of their combine grades, and how similar the two really are.

Taliese Fuaga is a OT prospect in the 2024 draft class. He scored a 9.61 #RAS out of a possible 10.00. This ranked 53 out of 1317 OT from 1987 to 2024.https://t.co/rGFTHmZgh7 pic.twitter.com/OejkuIyQUW — Kent Lee Platte (@MathBomb) March 15, 2024

Darnell Wright is a OT prospect in the 2023 draft class. He scored a 9.68 #RAS out of a possible 10.00. This ranked 43 out of 1293 OT from 1987 to 2023. https://t.co/Zf58aUj5rH pic.twitter.com/jsYyUGef6o — Kent Lee Platte (@MathBomb) April 19, 2023

Pretty comparable in a lot of those metrics. What stands out for Fuaga is his ‘Excellent’ explosion grade, which is another thing he’s getting praise for, as NFL scouts are starting to realize how special the Oregon State product could be. His motor and strength alone will be attractive to teams.

His footwork will need some fixing but Fuaga checks most of the boxes when looking for a tackle, on either side. I could see him moving to guard depending on the organization he’s selected to in the 2024 NFL draft. Hopefully the Bears can make sure this offensive line is ready to go come week one.

For More Great Chicago Sports Content

Follow us on Twitter at @chicitysports23 for more great content. We appreciate you taking time to read our articles. To interact more with our community and keep up to date on the latest in Chicago sports news, JOIN OUR FREE FACEBOOK GROUP by CLICKING HERE