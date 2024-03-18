WATCH: Former NFL QB Robert Griffin III says Caleb Williams should refuse going to the Chicago Bears

WATCH: Robert Griffin III goes on rant regarding Caleb Williams situation; says he should refuse to play for Chicago Bears

The Justin Fields saga is over for the Chicago Bears. Finally, at long last, the debates can be put to rest on what the front office should do at the quarterback position. Regardless of how you feel about the trade, the path is now clear for the Bears, as they set their sights in on drafting a quarterback with the first overall selection.

That QB will likely be USC’s Caleb Williams, who is the top prospect in the 2024 NFL draft, and has been for some time. GM Ryan Poles has done his part in building a solid team around whoever is leading the charge in 2024 by bringing in veterans like Keenan Allen and DeAndre Swift.

The offense should be substantially better this time around, and could get better as the Bears also hold the ninth pick in the draft, in which they could use on a top tier wide receiver or tight end.

However, with all that being said, the public discourse around Caleb Williams and the Chicago Bears is one that can be a bit confusing. Some think Williams is overrated and is taking the pre-draft process with a lack of seriousness. Others think that Williams should refuse to play for the Bears, like Eli Manning did in 2024 when he told the then San Diego Chargers he wouldn’t play for them.

Earlier this morning, 2011 Heisman Trophy winner Robert Griffin III posted on the social media platform X his thoughts on the whole situation. And he didn’t hold back, accusing the Chicago Bears of treating Justin Fields poorly while he stated that Caleb Williams refuse to play for them.

Check it out.

Caleb Williams should pull an Eli Manning and tell the Chicago Bears I AIN’T COMING. pic.twitter.com/g9Mx1cggsA — Robert Griffin III (@RGIII) March 18, 2024

Griffin is getting torched in the comments, as many fans and even media members are calling him out for this awful take. Why would Caleb Williams not want to play in Chicago with guys like D.J. Moore, Keenan Allen, DeAndre Swift and more?

The NFC is clearly the little brother to the AFC as of late, especially in the QB department. In the NFC, the Bears could have a decent shot to make the playoffs, as their defense is still intact and will look to build off a strong finish to last seasons campaign. Williams would be a fool to turn down playing with Chicago, regardless of the organization’s poor track record with QB development.

Robert Griffin III is probably still upset he didn’t get to play for the Chicago Bears after saying he’d like to in 2022

Could this all be personal for Griffin?

Just two years ago, RGIII was on the Rich Eisen show proclaiming his lust for joining the Chicago Bears in an attempt to revive his NFL career. Griffin’s career was plagued by catastrophic injuries and shortened his NFL career, after his phenomenal rookie season for Washington.

“Going to Chicago with Justin Fields to try to help as much as I possibly can in that quarterback room would be a great situation,” Griffin told Eisen.

It seems as if he may be still holding a grudge. That rant seemed like it, at least.

