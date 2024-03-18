‘Didn’t deserve bro’: Former Chicago Bears player takes shot at front office over Justin Fields trade

A former Chicago Bears player who was Justin Fields’s teammate voiced his displeasure with the front office after Saturday’s trade. The Bears traded Fields to the Pittsburgh Steelers for a conditional sixth-round pick.

The Chicago Bears didn’t want a fractured locker room this fall

The move left many players on the Bears roster upset. Reports surfaced Monday morning the Bears chose to pull off the trade on Saturday so they wouldn’t have to deal with a fractured locker room this spring if they kept Fields until another starting quarterback job became available after the draft.

The trade left a sour taste in the mouth of the Bears 2020 fifth-round pick, Trevis Gipson. The Bears cut the defensive at the end of training camp last August. He quickly found work with the Tennessee Titans last season and signed a contract with the Jacksonville Jaguars on Monday.

Trevis Gipson took a shot at the Bears

After they cut him last year, Gipson still has some bitterness towards the Bears. He posted to X a message appearing to be a shot at the Bears’ front office not long after reports surfaced Fields had been traded:

“They didn’t deserve bro anyway tbh,” Gipson wrote.

They didn't deserve bro anyway tbh — Trev🎚 (@trevisgipson) March 16, 2024

Gipson was cut by the Bears last August

The end of Gipson’s partnership with the Bears didn’t go over too well. Gipson asked for permission to seek a trade before they cut him. Poles couldn’t find a deal, so they cut him after deciding to keep Dominique Robinson for the 2023 season. Gipson, who recorded seven sacks the season before Matt Eberflus installed his new defense, didn’t seem to fit in the 3-4 base scheme.

Gipson’s comments feel like something he’d like to say about the Bears and himself. However, one has to wonder how many current Bears players feel the way Gipson does about the Fields’ trade but cannot express their opinions out loud.

