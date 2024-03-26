Matt Eberflus details the thinking behind the Bears instantly signing D’Andre Swift

Early into the 2024 NFL free agency period, the Bears signed running back D’Andre Swift. On Tuesday, Matt Eberflus explained why the Bears acquired Swift early into free agency.

Matt Eberflus’ main reason was that the Bears wanted a running back capable of hitting the “home run” play.

“We just felt that we wanted a home-run hitter there,” said Matt Eberflus. “I think D’Andre brings that. We wanted a weapon back – a guy who could be a weapon out of the backfield.”

A lot of NFL running backs are capable of hitting the “home run” play. Especially if the blocking in front of them is good. Swift is a solid signing, especially looking at what teams paid other RBs like Derrick Henry and Saquon Barkley.

The Bears were priced out of the big name running backs. Swift was the best option for the Bears at their budget.

The Swift signing is more indicative of the Bears’ approach to running the football in 2024. The strategy should be about the same as it was in 2023, rush by committee.

D’Andre Swift points to more of the same from the Bears rushing game

The Bears strategy when running the football during the 2023 season was run by committee. The Bears dealt with a lot of injuries last season, and that is partially why the Bears employed this multi-back strategy.

Whenever one running back got hurt, another would step in and fill the role. Roschon Johnson, D’Onta Foreman and Khalil Herbert all saw significant play time in 2023.

Herbert was what could be considered the “starting” running back, Herbert started 9 games, recording 132 carries going for 611 yards and two touchdowns.

Daily Herald predicts that D’Andre Swift will be the starting running back. The rest of the running back order could be Kahlil Herbert in second and Roschon Johnson in third. Johnson likely enters a special teams role if that is the case.

That is all speculation, the depth chart could look much different once training camp is underway in the summer.

