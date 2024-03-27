REPORT: Chicago Bears make curious decision on Jayden Daniels at LSU’s pro day

The Chicago Bears made a curious decision about how they’re conducting their due diligence in the rookie quarterback market this offseason at LSU’s pro day on Wednesday. General manager Ryan Poles and his staff were on-site Wednesday in Baton Rouge to scout several projected first-round prospects.

The Chicago Bears need to vet QBs besides Caleb Williams

With the Bears holding the No. 1 pick, the team obviously needs to vet LSU quarterback Jayden Daniels. Daniels is expected to be a top-three pick in April’s draft. However, the team made a significant decision at the pro day to go against the grain of what several other teams in the mix for Daniels are doing.

The Bears aren’t meeting with Jayden Daniels at his pro day

According to Ian Rapoport with the NFL Network, the Bears are not meeting Daniels immediately following LSU’s pro day. The New England Patriots, Washington Commanders, New York Giants, Minnesota Vikings, Denver Broncos, and Las Vegas Raiders are meeting with Daniels.

Immediately following his Pro Day, #LSU QB and potential Top 3 pick Jayden Daniels is scheduled to meet with the #Patriots, #Commanders, #Giants, #Vikings, #Broncos and #Raiders, per his agent Ron Butler. Daniels has not previously met with any teams. pic.twitter.com/1wM92chLz8 — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) March 27, 2024

It’s important to note the Bears can still schedule an official 30 visit with Daniels, like the team is doing with Caleb Williams in the first week of April. While the Bears are expected to take Williams, their decision on drafting him cannot be made final until they receive information from his medical examination.

Until they decide on a quarterback, the Bears must scout and visit with other signal callers in the draft. The Bears don’t want the same outcome as the Carolina Panthers last season when they drafted Bryce Young over C.J. Stroud.

Were the Bears more interested in who Daniels was throwing to?

The Bears’ decision not to meet with Daniels at the pro day might not mean anything, or it could be a sign they’re not interested in the 2023 Heisman winner following his workout on Wednesday. It’s quite possible the Bears were more interested in scouting wide receivers Brian Thomas Jr. and Malik Nabers than the person throwing the ball to them.

Poles and his staff were present for Williams and J.J. McCarthy’s pro day. Poles has representation at North Carolina’s pro day, but he will not be present to watch Drake Maye’s workout.

