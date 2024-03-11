BREAKING: Chicago Bears set to sign former Detroit Lions running back to curious contract

The Chicago Bears were plotting for a running back in a free-agency period that boasted NFL powers Saquon Barkley and Josh Jacobs. They settled for a former Detroit Lions running back early during the legal tampering period on Monday.

The Chicago Bears agreed to terms with a running back

Per multiple reports, the Bears are set to sign D’Andre Swift to a three-year deal worth $24.5 million. $15.3 million of that will be guaranteed for the fifth-year NFL running back out of Georgia.

Bears are giving D’Andre Swift a three-year, $24.5 million deal, including $15.3 million guaranteed, per his agent Trevon Smith at Athletes First. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 11, 2024

Former Detroit Lions RB D’Andre Swift isn’t cheap

That’s a high asking price for a running back who was a committee back in Detroit before he was traded to the Philadelphia Eagles during the 2023 NFL Draft. The Lions added former Bears running back David Montgomery last offseason for a three-year deal worth $18 million. The Lions also drafted Jahmyr Gibbs in the first round of last year’s draft.

Swift earned his first-ever 1,000-yard rushing season in the league for the 2023 season. He averaged 4.3 yards per rush on the way to 1,049 yards and five touchdowns for the Eagles. Swift caught 39 passes on 49 targets for 214 yards and a touchdown with Philadelphia.

Swift’s contract feels like an overpay for the Bears, but it’s much cheaper than the price of Barkley and Jacobs, who should command millions in the double digits per season.

