REPORT: Price for Justin Fields was “way too high way too early”; Did the Chicago Bears front office squander this opportunity?

The free agency period of “legal tampering” starts today in the NFL, as the amount of breaking news and rumors swirling will be overwhelming. The Chicago Bears have yet to decide what to do with Justin Fields, as a trade has yet to occur. Each day this saga prolongs will make it harder for GM Ryan Poles to move the quarterback, as his value continues to plummet.

Many teams have officially exited the ‘race’ for Fields. The Pittsburgh Steelers, who were thought to be a favorite to make a deal happen, signed Russell Wilson yesterday to a one-year league minimum. Tampa Bay locked in Baker Mayfield to a $100 million dollar, 3-year deal, securing his spot in the organization.

With the Chicago Bears already signing big-name players, the question becomes what will they do with Justin Fields? And did Ryan Poles approach these trade talks with the right mentality?

Apparently, some think he did not. Hondo Carpenter of Sports Illustrated posted on social media what he had been hearing around the league regarding the Fields’ rumors, and the handling of this whole situation by the Chicago Bears front office. He says they played this situation ‘terribly’, as the value seemed to be way too high early on.

This whole situation likely revolves around the decision that has yet to be made by Kirk Cousins, and whether or not he’ll return to Minnesota, or take his talents to Atlanta.

I just got off the phone and have some interesting news: " The Bears' price for Justin Feidls was way too high early. If Kirk Cousins goes to the Atlanta Falcons, his (Fields) value will plummet. They played this (Fields' situation) terribly." #NFLFreeAgency — Hondo Carpenter (@HondoCarpenter) March 11, 2024

Is there a chance Justin Fields is the starting QB for the Chicago Bears in September of 2024?

The more that these negotiations continue, the likelihood of Fields being the starter next season increases. That is, unless the Chicago Bears are completely blown away by Caleb Williams, which some have said they are very impressed. Trading back from the first overall selection could very well come back into play.

Confidence wise, it may be hard for Fields after hearing his name in trade rumors for the past couple of months. Coming back to play for a team that had all but given up on you can’t be easy, especially if the only reason is because they couldn’t trade him.

You can’t deny, the kid has plenty of talent. An athletic freak with a great arm, who in the right offense may flourish. It just may not be here in Chicago.

JUSTIN FIELDS TO DJ MOORE FOR THE TOUCHDOWN ON 4TH AND 13!!!pic.twitter.com/AI8F5I4IMe — JPAFootball (@jasrifootball) December 10, 2023

Teams like the Vikings and Falcons are still awaiting Cousins’ decision, as shortly after the Justin Fields domino may finally fall.

